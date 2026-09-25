Government urges research to deliver solutions to climate change impacts

Arusha. The government has called for scientific research and innovation to be translated into technologies, products and services that can help communities cope with the growing impacts of climate change.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology Wanu Hafidh Ameir said research should go beyond laboratories, academic journals and reports and be transformed into practical solutions addressing challenges in agriculture, water, health, infrastructure and other economic activities.

She made the remarks on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, while opening the Third Five University Consortium Conference at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) in Arusha.

“Climate change is not only an environmental issue, but a development challenge affecting food production, water availability, health, infrastructure, people’s livelihoods and economic activities,” Ms Ameir said.

She said climate resilience should therefore be incorporated into development plans, investments, innovation and decision-making, noting that the scale and complexity of climate change required solutions that bring together different disciplines and community experience.

The Deputy Minister also urged universities and research institutions to involve researchers, communities and policymakers from the early stages of research, while the private sector should be brought in to help turn research-based innovations into marketable products and services.

She said communities should not be viewed merely as beneficiaries of research, but as partners in identifying challenges and developing solutions.





Linking research to policy

Ms Ameir stressed the need to strengthen collaboration between researchers and policymakers so that scientific findings could inform government decisions.

She said researchers should present their findings in ways that policymakers can understand and apply, while policymakers should communicate practical challenges requiring scientific solutions to researchers.

“Scientific evidence is important in decision-making, although policy decisions also involve economic, social, institutional and public considerations,” she said.

On artificial intelligence (AI), Ms Ameir said guidelines governing its use in higher education should keep pace with rapid technological developments.

She said discussions on AI should not focus solely on what the technology can do, but also on how institutions, policies and society should respond to its development.





Universities join forces

Speaking at the conference, NM-AIST Vice Chancellor Professor Maulilio Kipanyula said the five-university consortium was established to pool resources, expertise, infrastructure and networks to improve research, innovation and technology transfer.

The consortium brings together NM-AIST, Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Canada, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) and Aga Khan University.

Prof Kipanyula said the partnership had created opportunities for Tanzanian researchers and students to travel to Canada to gain new knowledge and technologies, while the institutions were also collaborating on research projects and supervising postgraduate students.

“We want this partnership to be a platform for producing new technologies, but also for taking those technologies to the market,” he said.

He said the partnership should help Tanzania learn from Canada’s experience in linking universities with industries so that more locally developed technologies could reach industries and communities.

The collaboration, which began three years ago, includes joint conferences that provide scientists with opportunities to exchange knowledge and share findings from their research.

Prof Kipanyula said the partnership also supports the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050, particularly efforts to bring together knowledge, expertise and infrastructure in science, technology, research and development.

He said NM-AIST, in collaboration with UDSM, SUA and Aga Khan University, had also established an environmental project using technology to assess environmental and climate change impacts.

The partnership also includes cooperation in agricultural technology, with Canadian researchers working with their Tanzanian counterparts to build capacity in Agritech.

Prof Kipanyula said the goal was to improve agricultural productivity, address low production and reduce post-harvest losses.

“Our goal is to increase productivity in agriculture, address low production and reduce crop losses. Our partners have technologies they are already using, and we will use this opportunity to build capacity and improve productivity in our agricultural sector,” he said.