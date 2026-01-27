Government vows zero tolerance for graft, misuse of public funds

Dar es Salaam. The government has reaffirmed its uncompromising stance against corruption and the misuse of public funds, warning that loopholes within public systems that enable graft and financial leakages will not be tolerated.

Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba issued the warning while officially opening the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of leaders organised by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

He said the Sixth Phase Government is intensifying the fight against corruption, abuse of office and unethical conduct in public service to safeguard national resources and improve service delivery.

Dr Nchemba said President Samia Suluhu Hassan remains firmly opposed to corruption in all its forms and has directed public institutions to strengthen integrity, accountability and transparency.

“I congratulate the PCCB leadership for the excellent preparations of this meeting. For more than two decades, this annual gathering has remained a key pillar of our national framework for self-assessment and strategic planning. We must use this forum to strengthen our plans to curb corruption,” he said.

He noted that although President Hassan had been scheduled to officiate at the meeting, she was unable to attend due to other commitments and had delegated him to deliver her message and reaffirm her full support for PCCB.

Dr Nchemba said the participation of officials from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar underscored national unity in the fight against corruption and demonstrated that safeguarding public resources is a shared responsibility of both sides of the Union.

“This participation strengthens our Union and confirms our collective commitment to protecting the integrity of the nation and ensuring public resources benefit all citizens,” he said.

Dr Nchemba emphasised that President Hassan has zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of office and negligence in public service.

He said her administration has strengthened oversight institutions, including PCCB, through increased investment in human resources, modern systems and working tools, alongside enhanced budgetary support.

“Technology and modern systems have been prioritised, particularly in areas vulnerable to financial leakages. These measures are meant to seal loopholes that allow misuse of public funds,” he said. Dr Nchemba warned that the loss of public funds is often a result of weak or deliberately compromised systems.

“When public funds are collected and spent properly, transparently and with integrity, they do not disappear. But when systems weaken or are intentionally broken, money vanishes,” he said.

He added that delays in disbursement or diversion of resources directly undermine service delivery, leading to stalled projects and public frustration.

“The effects are visible even to citizens far from major cities,” he said. The Prime Minister stressed that while the government does not oppose lawful wealth creation, it will act decisively against illicit enrichment.

“A few individuals should not take a disproportionate share of the national cake while the majority struggle,” he said.

He urged that public resources must translate into tangible benefits for citizens, including access to medicines, reliable roads, quality education and dignified living conditions.

Dr Nchemba also called for strengthening ethical foundations from the grassroots, arguing that accountability must be embedded through strong systems rather than reliance on individuals.

“Do not judge people by appearance or age. Examine the systems and environments in which they operate,” he said.

The AGM, which was postponed last year due to security concerns, brought together senior officials to assess PCCB’s performance and set priorities for the year ahead.

PCCB Director General Crispin Chalamila said the meeting provided an opportunity to review achievements and chart the way forward. He thanked the government for its continued support.

He said that between July and December 2025, PCCB monitored 619 development projects worth Sh553.45 billion and prevented the loss of Sh173.5 million through early intervention.

The bureau also recovered more than Sh60.2 billion through investigations, either returning the funds to government coffers or stopping losses before they occurred.

“This meeting is not a routine exercise. It is a moment to reflect, strengthen systems and build a united front against corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability) Ridhiwani Kikwete said cooperation between institutions and partners had been critical to the progress made so far.