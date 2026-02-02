Govt hails GGML’s 25-year contribution to Tanzania’s mining sector

Dar es Salaam. The Government has commended Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) for its significant contribution to Tanzania’s mining sector, citing the company’s commitment to responsible mining, sustainability, tax compliance, employment creation and community development over its 25 years of operations.

Speaking at GGML’s 25th anniversary gala held at the Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro, Deputy Minister for Minerals Dr Steven L. Kiruswa said the company’s track record demonstrates how responsible mining can support national development priorities.

“GGML has shown that mining can be a powerful driver of economic growth when conducted responsibly and in partnership with government and local communities,” Dr Kiruswa said.

He noted that the company’s contributions through taxes, job creation and corporate social responsibility initiatives have strengthened both the mining sector and the wider economy.

“As the government continues to implement reforms in the mining industry, partnerships such as those demonstrated by GGML are essential to ensuring sustainable and inclusive development,” he said, adding that the company has played an important role in aligning the sector with national development goals.

The high-level gala brought together senior government officials, chief executive officers, managing directors, members of the diplomatic corps and key private sector stakeholders, marking a major milestone for both GGML and Tanzania’s mining industry.

Among those in attendance were representatives from Stanbic Bank, Puma Energy, Mwananchi Communications Limited and the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

The mining sector was represented by the Tanzania Chamber of Mines, led by its Executive Secretary, Eng Raymond Rweyemamu, alongside mine contractors including Suhara Group, members of the diplomatic community and other distinguished guests, including former ambassador Maajar.

The anniversary celebrations were anchored on Stori za Dhahabu, a storytelling initiative designed to capture the experiences of individuals whose lives and livelihoods have been shaped by GGML since it began operations in 2000. The platform features accounts from long-serving employees, contractors and beneficiaries of GGML-supported community initiatives.

As part of the celebrations, GGML premiered the Stori za Dhahabu documentary film, which chronicles the mine’s 25-year journey while highlighting the human stories behind its operations. Guests also received an augmented reality (AR)-enabled legacy book, offering an interactive blend of written narratives and digital content.

Commenting on GGML’s 25-year journey, former GGML Managing Director and current Vice President for the Africa Business Unit at AngloGold Ashanti, Mr Terry Strong, described the mine as one of the company’s strongest-performing operations on the continent.

“GGML’s consistent production performance, operational discipline and long-term engagement with host communities have made it a benchmark within our African portfolio,” Mr Strong said.