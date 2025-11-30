Graduates shown the key to tackling unemployment

Arusha. Graduates from across Africa have been urged to become a generation of leaders capable of integrating African values, culture, and technology to build innovative, secure, and citizen-focused systems.

The call aims not only to address the high unemployment rates among graduates but also to enable them to take early economic ownership through ventures that solve societal challenges using innovation and technology.

Data shows that over 50 percent of university graduates in East Africa remain unemployed due to gaps in skills across critical sectors such as services, communication, technology, and vocational trades.

A study by the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) revealed that skills gaps are largely responsible for unemployment: 51 percent of graduates in Kenya, 55 percent in Burundi, 52 percent in Rwanda, 61 percent in Tanzania, and 63 percent in Uganda are without jobs.

Speaking at the 23rd graduation ceremony of the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI), which celebrated 350 graduates at certificate, diploma, and master’s levels in leadership, ESAMI Director Dr Peter Kiuluku described the situation as a serious threat to political stability, development, and economic prosperity.

“Over 60 percent of Africa’s population is under 35, and a third of them are unemployed. You are graduating today—go forth and use technology as the cornerstone of innovation to solve societal challenges. That is what will secure a sustainable economy, rather than adding to the ranks of the unemployed,” he said.

Dr Kiuluku said graduates from 41 African countries are expected to become catalysts for job creation through innovative opportunities they pursue.

Zambian Minister of Education, Douglas Munsaka, addressing the graduates, emphasised the need for African nations to tackle unemployment through technological advancement.

“In just the past decade, the world has transformed through digital platforms, big data, and AI. Innovation is no longer a luxury; it is the lifeblood of modern development. Successful nations are those that can apply technology ethically, responsibly, and strategically,” he said.

Munsaka urged graduates to become leaders who interpret technology for the benefit of their people, combining African values with tech-driven solutions in leadership, governance, and community development.

Graduate Theresia Mtewele, who earned a Master’s in Business Leadership, said her education has equipped her to lead administrative reforms using AI, enhancing transparency and efficiency in public and private institutions.

She encouraged fellow graduates to publish their research so it can serve as a valuable reference for society and the world, helping identify challenges, provide solutions, and contribute to innovative outcomes across sectors.