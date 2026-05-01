Grief as family bids farewell to three killed in house fire

Arusha. Grief, anguish and wailing engulfed mourners as a family in Arumeru District paid their last respects to three relatives who died in a house fire, after their remains were brought home ahead of burial in Kilimanjaro Region.

The deceased are grandmother Mkunde Ephata (85) and her two grandchildren, Jackson Geofrey (26) and Lerato Shabani (11), who died in the early hours of April 28, 2026 after the house they were living in was razed by fire.

Their remains were received and viewed today, Friday, May 1, 2026, at their home in Mjimwema Village, Usa River Ward, where the three had been residing.

They are expected to be laid to rest later today in Msangeni Village, Ugweno, Mwanga District in Kilimanjaro Region.

Unlike typical funeral arrangements, the family erected two large tents outside the burnt house and another in a nearby open space to accommodate mourners, as the residence was completely destroyed.

Speaking at the home on Thursday, April 30, 2026, family spokesperson Mr Kitia Wilderson said they planned to collect the remains from a nearby health facility mortuary between 5:00am and 6:00am.

“We will then return home for a brief farewell ceremony before departing at around 8:00am for Msangeni, where the burial is expected to take place at about 3:00pm after prayers,” he said.

An eyewitness, Mr Shedrack Antony, said neighbours were awakened by cries for help in the early hours and rushed outside to find the house engulfed in flames.

“We tried to break the door to rescue them, but when we managed to open it, thick smoke had already filled the house,” he said.

He added that attempts to enter the house were thwarted by heavy smoke and electrical sparks.

“When we tried to access the house from the back, the fire had already spread to the kitchen and a gas cylinder exploded, forcing us to retreat,” he said.

Mr Antony said firefighters and police responded swiftly after being alerted, but the victims could not be saved.

“They managed to put out the fire, but when we entered, we found all three had died. We could not rescue them,” he said.

He added that one of the victims was heard calling for help while another struggled to breathe due to smoke.

“The grandmother, given her age, could not save herself. At one point she pleaded with us to save her grandchildren even if she were to die, but the fire intensified and we failed to rescue them,” he said.

According to the witness, Jackson was found dead near the door, apparently attempting to escape, while the younger child was found near the doorway leading to the grandmother’s room. The grandmother’s body was found on the bed, completely burnt.

A daughter of the deceased, Ms Neema Msuya, described the incident as a devastating loss to the family. She said Lerato was a Standard Seven pupil at Amani Primary School, while Jackson was her brother’s child.

“All we can say is that it is God’s will. We ask for support from others during this difficult time. Lerato was very close to her grandmother, which is why she continued to live with her. I had planned to take her after completing primary school,” she said.

Arusha Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Mr Oswald Mwanjegele said the cause of the fire has yet to be established.

“So far, the cause remains unknown. We received reports of a fire at a house in Usa River belonging to Mkunde Kitio, who was inside with two other people. The entire house was engulfed in flames, and initial indications suggest the fire started in the sitting room,” he said.