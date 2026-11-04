High Court outlaws corporal punishment in schools









Dar es Salaam. The High Court has declared unconstitutional regulations that allowed teachers to cane pupils, ruling that the provisions violate constitutional protections of human dignity and freedom from cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

In a decision delivered on November 3, 2026, by its Dodoma Registry, the court invalidated Regulations 2, 3 and 6 of the Education (Corporal Punishment) Regulations, Government Notice No. 294 of 2002.

The three-judge panel, comprising Justices Amir Mruma, Hassan and Irene Musokwa, found that the provisions contravened Articles 12(2) and 13(6)(e) of the Constitution, which guarantee human dignity and prohibit cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The ruling followed a constitutional petition filed in 2025 by Samweli Maduhu Mangu against the Minister for Education, with support from the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC).

The case was brought on behalf of the guardian of Mhoja Maduhu, a Form Two student whose death following an alleged caning incident at school reignited calls for an end to corporal punishment in learning institutions.

Mhoja died on February 26, 2025, at Mwasamba Secondary School in Busega District, Simiyu Region, after allegedly being caned by a teacher for failing to complete a group Geography assignment.

Other students who had also failed to complete the assignment were reportedly punished. However, Mhoja was allegedly struck on several parts of his body, including the head, as he attempted to shield himself.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

A post-mortem examination established that he died from bleeding inside the skull following an injury caused by a blunt object.

The incident raised concerns about pupils' safety, the limits of teachers' disciplinary powers and the government's responsibility to protect children in learning institutions.

It also prompted education and human rights organisations, including LHRC and the Tanzania Education Network (TEN/MET), to demand stronger safeguards against excessive punishment and the adoption of alternative disciplinary approaches.

The government initially challenged the continuation of the case on procedural grounds, but the court dismissed the objections on June 1, 2026, paving the way for a substantive hearing.

Before the ruling, the 2002 regulations permitted teachers to administer corporal punishment under specified circumstances, including serious disciplinary offences.

They also set conditions for its administration, requiring teachers to consider the seriousness of the offence, the pupil's age, sex and health, while limiting punishment to a maximum of four strokes on any one occasion.

The invalidation of the three provisions marks a significant change in the legal framework governing school discipline, raising questions about how learning institutions will maintain order without physical punishment.

Lawyer Hans Ndengize, who was involved in the case, said the court had found the regulations unconstitutional and highlighted the need for alternative disciplinary measures that promote positive behaviour and child development.

“In simple terms, the court has removed the legal provisions that previously allowed corporal punishment,” he said.

He added that the court had directed the Ministry of Education to review the regulations following the finding that they violated the Constitution.

The ministry is now responsible for implementing the necessary changes.

Stakeholders call for alternative discipline

The ruling has renewed calls for schools to adopt disciplinary approaches that correct misconduct without exposing pupils to physical or psychological harm.

National Coordinator of Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF), Anna Kulaya, said corporal punishment did little to improve children's behaviour and could instead make them more rebellious.

She advocated constructive disciplinary measures that encourage responsibility while helping pupils understand the consequences of their actions.

“For example, a pupil can be given additional classroom questions to answer, assigned school environmental cleaning duties or other constructive tasks. The punishment should build character, not cause pain,” she said.