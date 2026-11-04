Tanzanian student develops water-powered cooking machine









Dodoma. A student innovator from Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST) has developed a machine that uses water to produce hydrogen gas for cooking, offering a potential alternative to conventional cooking fuels.

The technology, known as the Atlas Hydrogen Reactor, was showcased at the Science, Technology and Innovation Exhibition held at the Parliament grounds in Dodoma on Wednesday November 4, 2026.

Its inventor, Mr Lusano Luvanda, from MUST’s Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre, said the machine separates hydrogen and oxygen from water, then purifies and cools the hydrogen for use as cooking fuel.

He said the innovation was developed partly to reduce dependence on imported energy sources, particularly cooking gas and other fuels, whose prices are influenced by developments in international markets.

“This innovation began as a way of addressing dependence on imported energy sources, particularly fuel and gas. What makes it different is that all the materials used to produce the gas are available locally, meaning we do not depend on energy price changes in other countries,” Mr Luvanda said.

He said the machine was still undergoing tests, with plans to officially introduce it to the market in December this year.

Operating costs are estimated at between Sh18,000 and Sh20,000 a month, while the system generates hydrogen on demand rather than storing it in cylinders.

Mr Luvanda said this could reduce risks associated with gas leaks from conventional cylinders because the machine does not retain gas when switched off.

He added that oxygen produced during the separation process could also be collected for use in healthcare services, including supporting patients who require oxygen.

Another innovator, Honic Company director Hosea Kimaro, said his firm manufactures practical learning equipment for science and technology subjects, seeking to reduce the costs schools incur when buying teaching materials.

He said the company had developed equipment capable of teaching several topics using a single device, instead of requiring schools to purchase separate machines for different subjects.

One example is the All in One Kit, which is used to teach electricity and combines functions that would otherwise require several devices.

“Our goal is to make these devices more accessible and reduce costs so that schools can purchase them collectively and enable more students to access practical learning opportunities,” Mr Kimaro said.

He said the equipment was already being used in schools and institutions in Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Arusha and Moshi, with the company continuing to expand distribution to other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Mussa Zungu called on the government and private sector to increase investment in empowering young people economically and socially so they could turn their innovations into viable businesses.