Mwigulu urges Tanzanians to prioritise locally made goods

Dodoma. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has urged government leaders and Tanzanians to prioritise locally manufactured goods over imports, saying the move is crucial to expanding industries, creating jobs and strengthening the national economy.

He said efforts to establish industries across the country would not achieve their intended objectives unless citizens were willing to buy and use locally manufactured products.

Dr Nchemba issued the directive ON Wednesday, November 4, 2026, during the launch of the 2025 Sustainable Industrial Development Policy and the 2003 Small and Medium Enterprise Development Policy.

He stressed that the policies should translate into practical action rather than remain documents, urging the government to lead by example by prioritising locally manufactured products when constructing public buildings and purchasing furniture and equipment.

He said effective implementation would stimulate industrial growth, increase production, expand employment opportunities and build a self-reliant economy.

“There has been a perception among some Tanzanians that locally manufactured goods are not trustworthy, yet when the same products are imported, they receive them with great enthusiasm. This is something we must reconsider,” said Dr Nchemba.

Director of Lodhia Industries, Mr Sailesh Pandit, supported the Prime Minister’s position, saying local factories had sufficient capacity to meet domestic demand.

He said Tanzania produced quality goods, particularly construction materials, making unnecessary imports difficult to justify.

“What the Prime Minister said is true. We must acknowledge that Tanzania now has sufficient factories producing quality products, so there is no doubt about our capacity,” said Mr Pandit.

Industrial transformation

Speaking about progress in the industrial sector, Dr Nchemba said Tanzania had made significant strides in production and trade, with the value of exports increasing from Sh254 billion in 1996 to Sh27 trillion.

He recalled a time when the country experienced shortages of essential commodities, forcing people to queue for basic goods such as soap, while obtaining other products was difficult.

He also directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review laws and procedures that hinder industrial development, particularly those allowing imports of products already manufactured locally.

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, said the launch of the policies demonstrated the government’s commitment to strengthening the industrial and trade sectors.

She said achievements under previous policies had helped increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imported goods.