Historic surgery of conjoined twins in Tanzania a success

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The rare surgery to separate conjoined twins at Tanzania's Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) has been performed successfully, the hospital has announced.

According to the hospital, the complex surgery took seven hours and involved 31 medical experts, saying that both children are now in a stable condition.

Briefing reporters at the MNH about the surgery, Dr Zaitun Bokhary, Head of Pediatric Surgical unit said the most difficult part of the entire surgery was liver separation which was completely conjoined.

“As we said earlier, it was the most complex surgery ever performed in Tanzania due to the big part of the liver being conjoined. We are now monitoring their development,” said Bhokary.

Five experts were from Ireland led by Professor Martin Corbally, the Hepatobiliary Surgeon from an Organization called Operation Child Life in Ireland, who said despite the tissue expander surgery which was done earlier to support the skin expansion still the availability of large tissue from the huge umbilical defect has helped them with providing more tissue to cover up the wounds.