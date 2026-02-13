Hope as CRDB unveils Sh500m fund for youth eco-innovators

Dodoma. A new programme aimed at supporting Tanzania’s green economy while empowering youth was officially launched on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The initiative, Go Green with IMBEJU, is led by CRDB Bank Foundation and CRDB Bank. It focuses on youth-led projects in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, water technologies, waste management, environmental conservation, and digital innovation.

Financing ranges from Sh500,000 to Sh500 million. Addressing the launch at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre, Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said the programme aligns with the National Development Vision 2050.

“Youth-led environmental projects, such as those we see today, are a practical step towards an inclusive, competitive and climate-resilient economy. Private sector involvement is crucial to turn ideas into sustainable businesses that create jobs and contribute to development,” Prof Mkumbo said.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Daniel Sillo, noted that Parliament has set a legal framework supporting environmental protection and the growth of the green economy.

He said Go Green with IMBEJU shows how policy, funding, and youth innovation can work together. CRDB Bank Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the programme bridges international climate finance with young entrepreneurs who lack collateral or formal credit history.

He noted that the $200 million TACATDP programme, implemented with the UN Green Climate Fund, has already disbursed over Sh100 billion to approximately 600,000 beneficiaries nationwide.

CRDB Bank Foundation Managing Director, Tully Esther Mwambapa, explained that applications will be submitted digitally via the FursaHub platform from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Applicants who pass an assessment will receive business training at the Foundation’s Innovation Hub before obtaining financing.

Top-performing projects may receive additional grants ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh10 million. Since 2023, the Foundation has reached more than 1,250,000 entrepreneurs through training and affordable financing exceeding Sh21 billion.

Speaking on behalf of youth innovators, Irene Vambi, founder of Mrembo Naturals, said the programme helped her expand production and create jobs.