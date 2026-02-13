Hope as CRDB unveils Sh500m fund for youth eco-innovators

The minister for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo (second left), receives an explanation from Kana Wine, one of the companies participating in the youth green innovation exhibition, during the launch of the Go Green with Imbeju Programme. Also pictured are CRDB Bank Board chairperson Prof Neema Mori (third right), CRDB Bank vice chairperson Dr Donald Mmari (second right), CRDB Bank Foundation Board chairperson Osward Urassa (first right), and CRDB Bank Foundation chief executive officer Tully Esther Mwambapa. 
PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • Launched at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre, the programme provides a mix of specialized training and financing ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh500 million for climate-focused projects

Dodoma. A new programme aimed at supporting Tanzania’s green economy while empowering youth was officially launched on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The initiative, Go Green with IMBEJU, is led by CRDB Bank Foundation and CRDB Bank. It focuses on youth-led projects in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, water technologies, waste management, environmental conservation, and digital innovation.

Financing ranges from Sh500,000 to Sh500 million. Addressing the launch at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre, Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said the programme aligns with the National Development Vision 2050.

Related

“Youth-led environmental projects, such as those we see today, are a practical step towards an inclusive, competitive and climate-resilient economy. Private sector involvement is crucial to turn ideas into sustainable businesses that create jobs and contribute to development,” Prof Mkumbo said.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Daniel Sillo, noted that Parliament has set a legal framework supporting environmental protection and the growth of the green economy.

He said Go Green with IMBEJU shows how policy, funding, and youth innovation can work together. CRDB Bank Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the programme bridges international climate finance with young entrepreneurs who lack collateral or formal credit history.

He noted that the $200 million TACATDP programme, implemented with the UN Green Climate Fund, has already disbursed over Sh100 billion to approximately 600,000 beneficiaries nationwide.

CRDB Bank Foundation Managing Director, Tully Esther Mwambapa, explained that applications will be submitted digitally via the FursaHub platform from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Applicants who pass an assessment will receive business training at the Foundation’s Innovation Hub before obtaining financing.

Top-performing projects may receive additional grants ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh10 million. Since 2023, the Foundation has reached more than 1,250,000 entrepreneurs through training and affordable financing exceeding Sh21 billion.

Speaking on behalf of youth innovators, Irene Vambi, founder of Mrembo Naturals, said the programme helped her expand production and create jobs.

“Go Green with IMBEJU has enabled me to grow my business and employ other young people. I encourage fellow youth to apply and believe in themselves,” she said.

Latest

  1. Motsepe: Afcon 2027 Staying in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda

  2. Cheering, jeering and insulting women with large buttocks could land you in legal trouble

  3. What Tanzania’s ICT startup labelling framework means

  4. EAC trade surges 21.9 percent to $40.3 billion as regional integration deepens

  5. Taxi driver wins Mazda CX-5 after Sh1,000 Airtel Money transaction

  6. Over 300 global stakeholders converge in Unguja as Zanzibar sees tourism growth

In the headlines

View All