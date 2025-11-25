How CRDB’s SimBanking is driving the next era of digital banking in Tanzania

In a world where technology continuously shapes how people live, work, and connect, few innovations have transformed everyday life as profoundly as mobile banking.

In Tanzania, SimBanking by CRDB Bank stands out—not just as a digital service, but as a true enabler of opportunity. Since its launch in 2009, this platform has driven a powerful shift in the financial landscape, breaking geographical barriers, reducing costs, and placing banking directly in the hands of millions.

SimBanking was never meant to be an ordinary banking product. It was created as a solution to a real national challenge: how to reach millions of Tanzanians who lived far from bank branches, lacked time to visit them, or were completely excluded from the financial system.





The third prize winner of an IST car, Salum Juma Mdulu from Tabora region, speaking at the handover ceremony of the prize he won. Listening are the Head of Consumer Banking at CRDB Bank, Stephen Adili (far left), CRDB Bank Western Zone Manager, Jumanne Wagana (second from right), and CRDB Bank Western Zone Business Manager, Anselm Mwenda (far right).







Today, more than 15 years later, SimBanking has become a bridge of digital financial transformation, improving lives, growing businesses, and strengthening financial inclusion across the country.

A service touching every aspect of daily life

With just a mobile phone, smart or basic, customers can send money, pay school fees, receive salaries, withdraw from ATMs, make purchases, apply for loans, or even invest in unit trusts and DSE-listed shares.

The platform also allows users to check foreign exchange rates, make online payments, or carry out transactions without ever visiting a bank branch. For millions, SimBanking has quietly become a pillar of their financial lives.

Small traders deposit their daily sales through the app. Students pay university fees without queues. Mothers in rural villages buy health insurance vouchers instantly.





The Head of Consumer Banking at CRDB Bank, Stephen Adili (third from right), handing over a large car insurance card to Fahad Soud Hilal (from Tanga city), who emerged as the second prize winner of an IST car in the “Bank is SimBanking” campaign. Others in the photo are CRDB Bank Eastern Zone Manager, Badru Idd (third from left), CRDB Bank Eastern Zone Business Manager, Elikira Nkya (far left), CRDB Bank Dar Village Branch Manager, Isaya Lyimo (far right), and CRDB Insurance Company Insurance Manager, Omari Melele (second from right).







Farmers monitor crop payments from their mobile phones, saving both time and money. Bonaventura Paul, CRDB Bank’s Director for Retail Banking, states that the latest version of SimBanking has been significantly enhanced for speed, security, and convenience.

“Whether you’re in a city or in a remote village or even outside the country, SimBanking works seamlessly. Customers can now transact up to Sh50 million per day, up from the previous Sh30 million. They can also request to increase or reduce their limits depending on their needs,” he explains.

One of the latest updates allows customers to save up to five frequent recipients for quick transactions. “This is especially useful for customers who send money to many people, teachers, business owners, or organisations. It reduces time, cost, and effort,” Bonaventure adds.

Human stories behind the technology: SimBanking as a lifeline of opportunity

What makes SimBanking even more remarkable is how it impacts real people. A powerful example is Said Mbaruku Mohamed from Tabata, Dar es Salaam, who won a Toyota IST through this year’s SimBanking campaign.

For him, the car is more than a prize; it’s a life-changing symbol of hope and possibility. On the day he received the winning call, he had just purchased electricity via SimBanking.





Salum Juma Mdulu from Tabora region shows the key and registration number of his IST car after receiving it from the Head of Consumer Banking at CRDB Bank, Stephen Adili (center). Also witnessing the handover is CRDB Bank Western Zone Manager, Jumanne Wagana (far right).







He never imagined such a routine transaction could lead to such a blessing. “I thank God for this opportunity, but I also thank myself for trying my luck,” he says, still overwhelmed with joy.

His win is part of CRDB Bank’s tradition of rewarding loyal SimBanking users through annual campaigns. In 2024 alone, four customers won Nissan Dualis cars, six took home Bajaj motorcycles, 12 won motorbikes, 100 received smartphones, and 10 university students walked away with laptops.

For many, these rewards are a sweet bonus; yet the platform’s real impact runs deeper. It gives ordinary people a chance to save, transact, and grow financially with dignity and ease.

SimBanking as a driver of economic transformation

In the digital era, SimBanking has played a central role in reducing transaction costs and dispelling the stereotype that banking is for a select few.

Today, even individuals living in remote rural areas can open an account through the app, deposit cash via agents, or transfer money between mobile networks and their bank accounts with ease.

TullyEsther Mwambapa, CRDB Bank’s Director of Corporate Affairs and Managing Director of the CRDB Bank Foundation, says the platform has been transformative for young entrepreneurs supported by the foundation.





The third prize winner of an IST car, Salum Juma Mdulu from Tabora region, leaning on his car shortly after parking it at his home following the award handover. Mdulu won the prize after performing multiple transactions through SimBanking.







“A customer can open an Imbeju Account, make payments, access statements, or transfer funds, all through SimBanking. Even if someone lives in a remote village, they can enjoy reliable banking services,” she explains.

SimBanking has also become a practical financial literacy tool. CRDB Bank has integrated features that help customers track income, record expenses, and plan budgets. According to Bonaventure,

“This feature—found only at CRDB Bank, allows customers to apply what they learn in financial education programmes. They can plan daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly budgets through SimBanking.”

More than a banking platform: A legacy for the next generation

One undeniable reality in today’s world is that an entire generation is growing up without ever setting foot inside a bank branch. Technology has rewritten the norms, how people pay, save, invest, and access credit. This makes SimBanking more important than ever.

By connecting financial services with everyday life, CRDB Bank is laying the foundation for a new Tanzania, one where every citizen, whether urban or rural, has equal access to financial opportunities.