CRDB seals Sh300bn deals to boost SMEs, housing loans

Washington. CRDB Bank has signed three partnership agreements worth a combined Sh300 billion with leading development finance institutions to advance inclusive and sustainable finance across Africa.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with FinDev Canada, DEG (KfW Group, Germany) and Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) were signed during the CRDB Bank Investors and Partners Forum, held on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C.

The deals were formalised by CRDB Bank Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulmajid Nsekela, together with Shelter Afrique Development Bank CEO Thierno-Habib Hann, DEG CEO Roland Siller and FinDev Canada CEO Lori Kerr.

Through its partnership with FinDev Canada, CRDB Bank secured a $60 million (Sh150 billion) sustainability-linked facility to expand financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with a strong focus on women-owned businesses and climate-resilient projects.

Under the agreement with DEG, CRDB Bank will access a $50 million (Sh125 billion) facility dedicated to SME sub-loans, supporting business growth, innovation and job creation in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank targets the region’s housing deficit, beginning with a $10 million (Sh25 billion) facility for CRDB Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Nsekela said the partnerships reflected a shared vision for a financially inclusive and sustainably developed Africa.

“By joining hands with institutions like FinDev Canada, DEG and Shelter Afrique, we are accelerating our vision to transform lives and develop economies to their fullest potential. This is more than capital; it is confidence in Africa’s future,” he said.

Also present at the event were global investors and senior government officials from Tanzania, Burundi and the DRC, including Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba.

East Africa continues to face financing gaps for MSMEs, climate-smart agriculture and affordable housing.

Mr Hann said ShafDB believed that affordable housing and urban infrastructure formed the foundation of inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Our partnership with CRDB Bank reflects our shared vision to channel capital towards impact, equity and regional integration. Together, we are not only financing homes, but also dignity, opportunity and the infrastructure of a more resilient Africa,” he said.

He said that while the collaboration begins with CRDB DRC, ShafDB plans to extend its support to CRDB operations in Tanzania and Burundi.

Ms Kerr said FinDev Canada’s partnership with CRDB Bank was built on a shared commitment to creating opportunity where it is needed most.

“This MoU is an important step toward strengthening meaningful engagement, co-investment and long-term impact in critical sectors that support sustainable development and climate action,” she said.

Beyond the signings, the CRDB Bank Investors and Partners Forum provided a platform to explore regional transformation and investment opportunities in Tanzania, Burundi and the DRC.

The dialogue reinforced CRDB Bank’s role as a bridge between global finance and local impact, showcasing how MSMEs, farmers and communities are benefiting from these strategic initiatives.