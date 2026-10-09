Hospital identifies genders of 17 fire victims, seeks relatives of 11

Morogoro. Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital has urged members of the public to visit the facility to help identify 11 bodies recovered from a bus and lorry accident at Mkambarani, after severe burns made facial identification impossible.

The hospital’s acting information officer, Scholastica Ndunga, told journalists that 17 of the 28 bodies had been identified by gender, comprising 10 men and seven women.

She said all the bodies had sustained extensive burns, making identification by facial features difficult. Authorities would therefore use DNA testing to establish the victims’ identities.

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The hospital also received 30 injured people from the accident, who have been admitted and are receiving specialist treatment.

Regarding a separate accident involving a police vehicle, Ms Ndunga said the hospital received seven injured people and four bodies, comprising three men and one woman.

The head nurse of the male surgical ward, Maria Mtweve, said she had received 15 casualties from the bus and police vehicle accidents. One patient had been referred to Muhimbili National Hospital, while another was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“The patients are currently doing well and continue to receive treatment and specialist care,” she said.

One of the bus accident survivors, Mohamed Mohamed Nambwele, said he was travelling from Kibaha Kwa Mathias to Mbeya for work when the accident occurred.

He alleged that the bus driver had been speeding and overtaking other vehicles without taking adequate precautions.