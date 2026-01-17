How 'Gen Z' youths disrupted burial of 18-year-old who died in police custody in Kilimanjaro

Moshi. What unfolded at the burial of an 18-year-old man in Moshi resembled a scene from a film, as more than 300 youths who identified themselves as “Gen Z” disrupted the funeral service, forcing the officiating clergy to leave over safety concerns.

The youths, mostly motorcycle and three-wheeler (bodaboda and bajaji) riders, interrupted the burial ceremony held at the home of the deceased’s parents, demanding clear explanations about how their colleague died while in police custody.

The deceased, plumber and bodaboda rider Michael Rambau (18), a resident of Karikacha Street in Rau Ward, Kilimanjaro Region, died while in custody on January 13, 2026. Authorities have stated that the death was a suicide. He was buried on Wednesday without the presence of a religious leader after disorder broke out during the service.

According to a statement issued on January 14, 2026, by Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa, the deceased had been arrested in connection with an alleged assault involving a close relative. The police further stated that the deceased had earlier been implicated in a separate serious criminal allegation dating back to November 22, 2025.

Scenes at the funeral

Despite repeated appeals for calm by the clergy to allow the burial rites to proceed, the youths continued shouting and disrupting the service, prompting the spiritual leader to halt the sermon.

Throughout the ceremony, the youths repeatedly demanded to be told the exact circumstances surrounding the death of their colleague, making it difficult for the officiant to continue. After concluding the sermon, the priest announced the programme for mourners to view the body, proposing that fellow bodaboda riders lead the procession.

The proposal was rejected by loud protests, with the youths insisting that the deceased’s life history be read first. Following the protests, the clergy agreed, and Master of Ceremonies Livinus Mushi began reading the biography of the deceased.

When the biography reached the section stating that the deceased had died while in police custody without detailing the cause, the youths erupted in protest, chanting demands for a full explanation. The situation escalated, forcing the priest to leave the venue hurriedly for his safety.

“How did he die? We are told he took his own life—how exactly did that happen? Tell us the truth. Are there no hospitals under police care?” the youths were heard shouting as the priest departed.

After the priest left, burial proceedings stalled for more than half an hour as the youths continued chanting. Calm was restored only after a self-declared Gen Z leader took the microphone and announced procedures for viewing the body.

The youths then formed a line and carried the body to the gravesite while playing the song “Ulale Pema Peponi Kamanda.” Upon arrival, mourners were instructed to observe silence and wave as a final farewell. A closing prayer was led by the master of ceremonies.

As the body was lowered into the grave, motorcycle and three-wheeler engines were revved as a sign of tribute. Silence was later restored to allow mourners to place soil on the grave, beginning with the deceased’s mother.

Message delivered before the disruption

Earlier, during his sermon, Parish Priest Joseph Ndeonasia of the Elect Parish of St Stephen the Martyr–Kariwa urged young people to live upright lives and remember God in their youth.

“Young people, let us remember God in our youth before difficult days arrive,” he said. “Faith is what walks with you from the beginning to the end of life.”

He added that life belongs to God and should be respected, reminding mourners that death can come at any time. He urged youths to follow guidance from the Church, parents and the wider community, and to uphold values such as love, peace and discipline.

Life history of the deceased

Reading the biography, Master of Ceremonies Livinus Mushi said the deceased was born on May 9, 2004, in Karikacha Street, Rau Ward, and was the second-born in the Rambau family.

He completed primary education in 2017, attended Rau Secondary School, and later joined a vocational training institution, where he studied plumbing. He also worked as a bodaboda rider.