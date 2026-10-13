How Kalito’s Way Group turned three Dar venues into one epic Thursday takeover

Dar es Salaam. Purple lights, Japanese-inspired characters and three distinct entertainment concepts gave Dar es Salaam’s nightlife a different flavour on October 8, when Kalito’s Way Group (KWG) brought its Thursday Takeover to Wavuvi Kempu, Samaki Samaki and Kuku Kuku.

Rather than putting on one party across three venues, KWG brought together three different nightlife identities under Kionjo Chetu, or Thursday Takeover, giving each branch its own atmosphere, visual character and entertainment concept.

The idea was to make the night about more than music alone. Colour, performance, themed surroundings and the overall feel of each venue formed part of an experience designed to give revellers something different to explore, enjoy and talk about long after the night ended.

For Dar es Salaam’s after-work crowd, the concept offered a different way to ease out of the working week. Instead of heading to a familiar setting for the usual night out, revellers had three distinct experiences to choose from, each with its own look, theme and entertainment identity.

At Wavuvi Kempu, Purple Thursdays put the colour purple at the centre of the experience. The lighting and venue presentation followed the theme, while the DJ’s purple outfit reinforced the concept. The colour became part of the venue’s identity for the evening, helping distinguish its Thursday offering from the experiences taking shape at the other two branches.

The idea was to give the venue a recognisable character, with the visual theme forming part of the wider entertainment experience rather than simply serving as a name on an event poster.

Across at Samaki Samaki, Toroka Uje introduced another dimension to the takeover. Starting at 10pm, the concept came with a refreshed venue appearance and elements prepared specifically for the Thursday programme. The changes gave the night its own identity, adding another option for customers seeking a different atmosphere.

The refreshed setting was part of KWG’s wider approach to making each branch feel distinct. Rather than repeating one formula across all three venues, the group gave each concept its own personality, creating variety within the same Thursday-night programme.

But it was at Kuku Kuku that the takeover ventured into a distinctly different cultural setting, with Tokyo Thursdays drawing inspiration from Japan and its popular ninja imagery.

The concept went beyond simply borrowing the name of Japan’s capital. Its Japanese-inspired characters and performers helped establish the theme, while the transformed surroundings were designed to evoke the feeling of stepping into another world.

The setting brought a different visual language to the wider KWG experience, with the atmosphere, character styling and overall presentation working together to distinguish Tokyo Thursdays from the purple-themed identity at Wavuvi Kempu and the refreshed offering at Samaki Samaki.

The Japanese-inspired theme also reflected the growing role of visual storytelling in entertainment, where a venue’s identity can extend beyond the music to include costumes, characters, colour and the surroundings themselves. At Kuku Kuku, the Tokyo concept gave customers a different setting to experience within the same city.

Music remained central to the wider idea, with each venue’s individual identity contributing to the experience. The ambition was to make entertainment feel different from one location to the next, giving customers more than one reason to step out and enjoy the night.

That variety was at the heart of the October 8 launch. Each venue had its own concept, yet all three formed part of a connected programme that gave KWG’s Thursday offering a broader identity.

The link between them was Route 360, the group’s concept that allowed customers to move between its branches. Rather than staying in one place for the entire evening, revellers could explore different settings and experience the contrasts between the venues.

For customers finishing work and looking to extend their evening, that approach opened up more possibilities. One venue offered a purple-themed experience, another brought a refreshed Thursday setting, while the third introduced Japanese-inspired entertainment. The three concepts gave revellers a choice of atmosphere within one connected programme.

The approach also reflected the thinking behind Kionjo Chetu when KWG first announced it: to turn Thursday into a dedicated entertainment occasion, with each branch offering a distinct reason to come out.

The October 8 launch put that concept into practice, bringing the three themes together in a programme that combined music, colour, performance and themed environments. Its success across Wavuvi Kempu, Samaki Samaki and Kuku Kuku gave the group a foundation on which to build future editions.

And the story does not end with the launch. The next phase will be about developing the individual concepts, keeping the experiences fresh and giving customers new reasons to return. With three different identities already established, there is room for the venues to introduce further entertainment elements while preserving what makes each one distinctive.

KWG’s wider ambition is to extend this approach beyond a single Thursday, creating experiences that leave customers with memories and stories to share long after they have left the venues.

For Dar es Salaam’s entertainment scene, Kionjo Chetu offered a different way to think about a night out: one group, three venues and three distinct worlds, each with its own atmosphere and character.