How masked men abducted four youths; bodies found days later

Dar es Salaam / Kibaha. It was an ordinary evening for four young friends sharing a house in Dar es Salaam.

Three were motorcycle taxi operators, popularly known as bodaboda, and the fourth drove a bajaji (three-wheeler).

After a long day’s work, they were relaxing in one of the rooms, chatting as they waited for dinner.

Suddenly, their cheerful evening turned grim when a knock came at the door. As it opened, a masked man with a gun burst in, followed by two others, one carrying handcuffs. The four friends were seized and taken away.

The story ended tragically on October 16, 2025, when Coast Regional Police reported that the bodies of the four young men had been found along a roadside in the region.

Police said the discovery was made by the Kidimu Street Chairman, who reported seeing four unidentified bodies along the Kidimu–Vingunguti section in Kibaha District, near the Mapinga–Kibaha road.

Forensic officers at the scene said the men, estimated to be aged between 19 and 22, had injuries on their faces and legs. Their identities and residences were initially unknown.

The bodies were taken to Tumbi Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem examination. As investigations continued, relatives later identified them.

The deceased were named as Mikidadi Abbas Mikidadi (21) and Hassan Juma Jumanne (21), both bodaboda riders from Tabata Chang’ombe; Fadhili Patrick Hiyola (19), a bodaboda rider from Vingunguti Miembeni; and Abdalla Fadhil Nyanga (21), a bajaji driver from Kisukuru, Tabata.

Police said the bodies were released to families for burial after examinations, as investigations sought to establish where and how the killings occurred and who was responsible.

Coast Regional Police appealed to anyone with information that could help solve the murders to come forward.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on October 16, 2025, relatives of Hassan and Abdalla, popularly known as Dulla, shared their accounts.

Dulla was buried at 4 p.m. on October 16, 2025, while Mikidadi and Fadhili were buried a day earlier.

Hassan’s body was to be laid to rest in Same, Kilimanjaro Region, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, after a farewell service at the Ilala Regional Referral Hospital, Amana.

A mother’s account

The late Hassan Jumanne’s mother, Ms Hadija Mmbaga, recalled receiving a call on the morning of October 14, 2025, from another bodaboda rider asking if she knew her son had been taken away.

“I said no, and that’s when I was told Hassan and three friends had been abducted the previous night,” she said.

Ms Mmbaga contacted the other parents, and together they began searching police stations and hospitals in vain.

Later that evening, she received another call from a parent who said an unknown number had reported that four bodies had been found in Kibaha and taken to Tumbi Hospital.

“The men went there and recognised them as our children. They had visible injuries; it was clear they’d been beaten,” she said.

Life together

Ms Mmbaga said the four were close friends who shared a rented house.

Quoting Dulla’s wife, she said the abduction occurred around 1 a.m. The four usually gathered in Dulla’s room to chat after work, as they operated in different areas.

“According to Dulla’s wife, she was preparing food while one of them went to buy something. Moments later, there was a knock. Thinking it was their friend, she opened the door and faced a masked man with a gun, who ordered her to keep quiet,” said Ms Mmbaga.

Two more masked men entered, one carrying handcuffs. The intruders tied the youths’ hands, blindfolded them with their clothes, and ordered the women present to cover themselves with bedsheets until they left.

“It all happened very fast. When the friend who had gone to buy food returned, he was told armed men had taken them away,” said Ms Mmbaga. “

“We reported the abduction to the police, but later we were only handed their bodies,” she said sorrowfully.

Behind the scenes

Ms Mmbaga said that on October 13, 2025, the day before the abduction, the youths had quarrelled with another young man in their neighbourhood. The fight escalated, and the youth was injured.

“We were told the injured boy’s parent later threatened our sons, saying they would ‘disappear’ and even their parents couldn’t save them. The next day, they truly went missing, and later we found their bodies,” she said.

When asked about the injury, the parent reportedly demanded Sh25,000 for treatment, which the families promptly paid.

Mr Said Mikidadi, brother of the late Mikidadi Abbas, said the dispute had involved Dulla and another youth from Kisukuru.

“It was just a youthful fight. But the injured boy’s parent came to Dulla’s house, threatening to make them disappear,” he said, adding that although the matter appeared settled, the four were abducted days later.

“When they went missing, Dulla’s brother reminded us of the earlier threat. The parents confronted the man, asking where the boys were, but he denied any involvement,” he said.

“Even if he didn’t do it himself, his words showed a clear link. Soon after, we were informed the bodies had been found,” he added.

Family and friends speak

Mr Mohamed Abdallah, uncle and spokesperson for Dulla’s family, said they first learned of the abduction from Dulla’s wife, who witnessed the ordeal.

“Our boy was not a troublemaker or a thief. We thought police had taken him, but after searching all stations with no results, we later received news of his death,” he said.

He added that the bodies showed signs of torture, rope marks around the neck, and cloth stuffed in their mouths.

The four had lived like brothers, with Fadhili frequently visiting. Dulla left behind a wife and a one-year, eight-month-old child.

A fellow bodaboda rider, Abdul Twaha, said the killings had shocked the community.

“We’re now living in fear because we don’t know who might be next. These young men were just ordinary riders; we all knew them,” he said.

How the bodies were found

Kidimu Neighbourhood Chairman, Dionis Charwa, said he received a call early on October 14, 2025, from a resident reporting the discovery of four bodies near a drainage ditch along the Bagamoyo–Kibaha highway.

Speaking on Friday, October 17, 2025, Mr Charwa said a large crowd had gathered at the scene. Three bodies lay together, and one was slightly apart.

“They were clothed, with no signs of struggle or blood, suggesting they were killed elsewhere and dumped here,” he said.

“It’s clear these young men were murdered elsewhere. The incident has deeply unsettled Kidimu residents,” he added.

He said the killings had revived memories of similar incidents reported years ago in the same area.

Resident James Mgaya said he discovered the bodies while heading to work at dawn.

“I was shocked and terrified when I saw them by the roadside. Years ago, similar cases happened here before things quietened down,” he added.

He added that the area once had houses demolished by the government for being within the road reserve, leaving it deserted.

Another resident, Ms Christina Mwaluko, urged the government to develop abandoned land near residential areas to deter crime.