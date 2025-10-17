Weatherman warns of below-normal rains in unimodal areas, urges multi-sectoral preparedness

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a seasonal weather outlook indicating an increased likelihood of below-normal to normal rainfall across many unimodal areas during the 2025/2026 rainfall season, raising concerns for key socio-economic sectors.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, October 17, TMA Acting Director General Dr Ladislaus Chang’a said the outlook has significant implications for agriculture, livestock, fisheries, tourism, wildlife, construction, transport, energy, water and mineral resources.

According to the forecast, below-normal to normal rains are expected in Kigoma, Tabora, Katavi, Singida and Dodoma. Meanwhile, normal to below-normal rains are forecast for Njombe, Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe, Rukwa, Ruvuma, Mtwara, Lindi, and the southern part of Morogoro. Rains in Tabora, Katavi and Kigoma are projected to begin between the third and fourth weeks of October, while other regions are likely to see onset during the second and third weeks of November 2025.

Dr Chang’a cautioned that the anticipated below-normal rains may lead to soil moisture stress, potentially affecting crop development and yields, particularly for rain-fed agriculture. He advised farmers to prepare their fields early, plant on time, and adopt water-conserving technologies. Farmers are also urged to consult agricultural extension officers when selecting crop varieties and planning farming activities based on localised forecasts.

He advised livestock keepers to plan for the conservation of water and animal feed supplies. Fishers and pastoralists were encouraged to monitor weather updates regularly and follow advice from extension officers to minimise losses and maximise opportunities during the season.

The outlook warns that wildlife may encroach into nearby human settlements due to reduced water availability in game reserves, increasing the risk of disease transmission to domestic livestock. Tourism stakeholders are advised to improve infrastructure in parks and raise awareness within surrounding communities to prevent conflict and ensure safety.

The transport sector is expected to benefit from generally suppressed rainfall, which may support ongoing construction and maintenance activities. However, short periods of intense rainfall could disrupt operations, and stakeholders are advised to remain alert and responsive.

Water availability is projected to decline due to reduced reservoir and river levels. This may impact household water supplies, agricultural use, and hydroelectric power generation. Dr Chang’a noted that while these conditions may be challenging, they could also present opportunities for infrastructure projects, including the construction of new power plants and the exploration of oil and gas.

Local authorities are encouraged to strengthen clean water distribution systems, improve drainage infrastructure, and educate communities on water treatment and safe storage. Public health officials are also advised to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks. These include encouraging the public to drink clean water, treat water before use, and ensure an adequate stock of essential medicines and health supplies.

Dr Chang’a called on the Disaster Management Department, in collaboration with other stakeholders, to implement preparedness and mitigation plans. He urged disaster management committees at regional, district, ward, and village levels to offer community education, share disaster guidelines, promote food preservation, and take all necessary actions to reduce risks and respond effectively to any emergencies that may arise during the season.