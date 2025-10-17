Tanzania Police: Missing Catholic priest found alive, cites debt and relationship struggles

Songea. The Ruvuma Regional Police have confirmed the discovery of Father Camilus Aroni Nikata, a Roman Catholic priest who was reported missing earlier this month.

The priest was found alive but distressed, citing mental strain from financial difficulties and a relationship breakup as reasons behind his disappearance.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, October 17, 2025, Ruvuma Regional Police Commander Marco Chilya said Father Nikata was located near his place of birth in farmlands near Mawa Village, Hanga Ward after an extensive police investigation.

“Father Nikata was found safe, but in a state of exhaustion caused by psychological distress. He admitted to voluntarily walking away due to overwhelming debt and the emotional impact of a long-term relationship ending,” Commander Chilya told journalists.

According to police findings, the priest, who also serves as a lecturer at the Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) in Mwanza, had spent over Sh39 million between June and September this year to support his partner. The money was reportedly withdrawn from his bank account.

Mr Chilya told journalists that Father Nikata had been suffering from long-term eye problems. While he managed to undergo surgery on one eye, he was unable to afford surgery on the second eye, allegedly due to the financial burden of supporting his partner.

“Due to deteriorating health, financial stress and relationship problems, he had decided to leave the priesthood. However, he claims he was not given an opportunity to present his case to Church leadership,” Mr Chilya said.

Father Nikata is currently receiving treatment at the Ruvuma Regional Hospital (HOMSO) and his condition is said to be improving.

The police have ruled out any foul play in the case.

“We confirm without any doubt that Father Camilus Aroni Nikata was not kidnapped. He disappeared on his own due to emotional distress,” Mr Chilya clarified.

The case has drawn national attention since the priest's disappearance was reported on October 9. On Thursday, October 16, SAUT released a public statement confirming that Father Nikata was a lecturer in the Department of Public Communication and had travelled to Dodoma for a training programme for Catholic university priests organised under the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC).

The university expressed deep concern over the disappearance and called for a thorough investigation by law enforcement. It also organised a special prayer session for the priest’s safe return.

According to Mr Chilya, Father Nikata arrived in Songea from Dodoma on October 3 and was staying at the St. Shanney residence for priests. He was last seen on October 7 heading towards the old Mfaranyaki bus stand carrying a small bag. When he failed to return, his fellow priests and Church officials conducted unsuccessful private searches before formally reporting his disappearance.

The Ruvuma Regional Police have urged professionals across all sectors to seek support from peers and institutions when facing personal or psychological challenges.