Human rights group urges police to follow proper arrest procedures

Dar es Salaam. The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has called on the Police Force to provide timely information and strictly adhere to legal procedures when arresting and detaining suspects.

Acting Executive Director of LHRC, Mr Fulgence Massawe, expressed the concern on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 during a press briefing, warning that the practice of detaining suspects without a court-issued warrant violates fundamental human rights.

“Under the law, arrests must generally be conducted pursuant to a court-issued warrant, except in a few clearly defined exceptional circumstances. However, violations of human rights continue to occur across the country, causing fear and distress within society,” he said.

Mr Massawe said LHRC has continued to observe arrests conducted in breach of the law, including incidents involving officers in plain clothes, without uniforms, and without identifying themselves.

“Such actions create confusion, fear and prolonged anxiety in the community, only for the Police Force to later confirm its involvement,” he added.

He cited a recent case in Tunduma, where the Chairman of the Tanzania Truck Drivers Association went missing after allegedly being arrested by unknown individuals.

The disappearance lasted a week, during which a video of the chairman circulated widely on social media, prompting relatives to raise the alarm. It was only later that the Police, through the Regional Police Commander, confirmed that he was in their custody.

Mr Massawe stressed that Section 24 of the Criminal Procedure Act, Chapter 20 (as amended), clearly outlines the procedures police must follow when effecting an arrest. These include identifying themselves by name and rank, stating the reason for the arrest, informing the suspect of the alleged offence, and disclosing the police station to which the suspect is being taken.

He also noted that the law guarantees suspects the right to be visited by relatives and to access legal representation, as provided under Articles 13(6) and 16 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Despite these safeguards, Mr Massawe said there have been numerous reports of individuals held in remand beyond the legally permitted time, without interrogation or any application to the court.