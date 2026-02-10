Tanzania's medical tourism agenda gets major boost with KCMC's steam surgery

Moshi. Tanzania has taken a major step in medical tourism after the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) successfully treated 11 patients with prostate problems using Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, a minimally invasive steam-based technology.

The 15–20 minute procedure, performed for the first time in the country, allows patients to recover quickly, with all 11 discharged the following day. The breakthrough was achieved through a collaboration between KCMC specialists and expert doctors from India, who ran a six-day surgical camp from January 26 to 31.

“Out of 56 patients with prostate issues, we successfully treated 11, and none stayed in hospital for more than a day. All have resumed normal activities,” said KCMC’s Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Chisseo.

One of the key advantages of the steam therapy, he explained, is its short duration and minimal recovery time. Patients can be treated and discharged the same day or the next, depending on their condition.

KCMC urologist Dr Frank Bright said the technique is safer than traditional methods, with less blood loss and fewer complications, while CEO Prof Gileard Masenga highlighted the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class care to patients from across northern Tanzania.

“The urology department sees about 100 patients daily with various urinary tract conditions, including prostate issues,” Prof Masenga said, emphasising KCMC’s role as a centre of medical excellence.