Hundreds attend funeral of departed Cardinal Polycarp Pengo in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of mourners on Saturday, February 28, 2026, gathered at the Pugu Pilgrimage Centre for the funeral of the late Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Cardinal Polycarp Pengo.

Cardinal Pengo, 82, died on February 19, 2026, at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, where he had been receiving treatment.

He will be laid to rest at the pilgrimage centre in Ilala District, a site he had personally chosen as his final resting place.

Apart from ordinary citizens and members of the Catholic Church, several government leaders attended the ceremony.

Those present included Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi, who represented the government, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, and former leaders Mizengo Pinda, Joseph Warioba and Kassim Majaliwa.

The mourning ceremony began at 7am and was scheduled to conclude at 9.27am. Some leaders who arrived later viewed the body, which had been preserved at the church, before taking their seats.

Attendees were seen taking photographs of posters displaying various images of Cardinal Pengo, including portraits from his childhood, youth, family life and his tenure as Archbishop.

Security at the centre was tight, with police officers deployed on foot and in vehicles carrying heavy weapons. Outside the venue, vendors sold food and drinks, as well as lanyards bearing the late Archbishop’s image and other memorabilia.

The requiem Mass, which began at 10:00 am, was marked by solemn sermons reflecting on faith, integrity, and lifelong service.

The Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, Juda Thadeus Ruwa'ichi, who has been presiding over the requiem Mass, gave the homily, praising Cardinal Pengo’s decades of service to the Church.

He reminded the faithful that long and successful lives often include trials, which form part of God’s plan, and that suffering and death do not signify abandonment by God.

Referring to the Gospel account of Jesus raising Lazarus in Bethany, Archbishop Ruwa’ichi underscored the Christian belief in eternal life.

He thanked God for Cardinal Pengo’s life, noting that he had dedicated more than 55 years to the priesthood, having served as Bishop of Nachingwea and Tunduru-Masasi before his tenure as Archbishop of Dar es Salaam.

He urged mourners to reflect on the purpose of life, to live for God and to cultivate the virtues of love, justice, truth and compassion.

The faithful were invited to forgive any shortcomings in his ministry and to entrust him to God’s mercy.