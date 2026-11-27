Dar es Salaam. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has urged the Tanzanian government and private sector to establish sustainable funding mechanisms for youth skills training programmes to ensure gains made under the Global Skills Programme (GSP) are not lost when Norwegian government funding comes to an end.

The programme has so far benefited 87,749 young people through apprenticeship training in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, while more than 25,000 people who acquired skills through informal channels have had their competencies assessed and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) system.

ILO says the achievements should form the basis for long-term investment in skills development, rather than programmes that depend entirely on external funding.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Employment Specialist, Annamarie Kiaga, speaks during a national meeting on sustaining the outcomes of the Global Skills Programme (GSP) in Morogoro.

Speaking on behalf of ILO Regional Director for East Africa Caroline Mugalla, the organisation’s Employment Specialist, Annamarie Kiaga, said the government and relevant institutions should incorporate the programmes into their development plans and budgets.

She also called for stronger collaboration among the government, employers, workers and training institutions to ensure that skills development initiatives remain relevant and responsive to labour market demands.

Ms Kiaga made the remarks during a national meeting in Dar es Salaam convened to discuss the sustainability and continuation of results achieved under the programme.

According to figures presented at the meeting, the 87,749 beneficiaries include 48,216 men and 39,533 women who have received apprenticeship training.

In addition, more than 25,000 people who acquired skills outside formal training institutions have undergone assessment and certification through the RPL system, which recognises competencies gained through work experience and informal learning.

ILO stressed the need to expand access to vocational training and employment opportunities for young people while improving the quality of training to match employers’ needs.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Skills Specialist for the Decent Work Team in Pretoria, Albert Okal, speaks during a national meeting on sustaining the outcomes of the Global Skills Programme (GSP) in Morogoro.

The organisation further called for permanent financing and monitoring systems to track programme outcomes and ensure that the skills acquired translate into meaningful employment opportunities.

The Global Skills Programme was implemented with funding from the Norwegian government through its development agency, Norad.