Apprenticeship reform key to solving youth joblessness, stakeholders say

Morogoro. Stakeholders in skills development have called for strengthened apprenticeship systems to improve youth employment outcomes in line with international standards set by the International Labour Organization.

The appeal was made during a workshop held in Morogoro, organised under the ILO’s Global Programme on Skills, funded by Norway, to validate the Apprenticeship Road Map. The meeting brought together representatives from government ministries, technical and vocational training institutions, and the private sector.

Speaking to journalists, ILO skills development adviser based in Pretoria, Albert Okal, said assessments show Tanzania’s apprenticeship system has yet to reach its desired standards, calling for reforms aligned with global best practices.

The Executive Director of the Vocational Training Authority of Zanzibar, Bakari Ali Silima, stressed that apprenticeship remains a key pathway for preparing young people for employment, as it equips them with practical skills aligned to labour market and industrial needs.

The Executive Director of the Vocational Training Authority of Zanzibar, Bakari Ali Silima.

He added that education institutions must strengthen practical training components to ensure graduates are either employable or capable of self-employment.

Assistant Director for Technical and Vocational Education and Training at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Daudi Simbeye, said the government is committed to strengthening the system through various skills development initiatives, including the SAMIA programme, which recognises and certifies skills acquired informally.

Assistant Director for Technical and Vocational Education and Training at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Daudi Simbey.

From the Prime Minister’s Office – Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities, Dennis Assey, said the workshop also featured a presentation of a national apprenticeship trace study, which incorporates ILO recommendations.

He noted that the government continues to collaborate with stakeholders to strengthen the national skills development programme, with more than 5,000 young people already benefiting from apprenticeship training across 46 institutions nationwide.

Assey urged young people to take advantage of the programme, saying it remains a critical opportunity for gaining employable skills and supporting self-employment.