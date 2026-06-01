Industry leaders mourn veteran corporate leader Leonard Mususa

Dar es Salaam. The business community is mourning the death of veteran corporate leader Leonard Clement Mususa.

The long-serving boardroom figure was widely credited with shaping private sector development, corporate governance and leadership practice across the country.

According to a statement issued by his family on May 30, 2026, Mususa died on Saturday. Funeral arrangements were still being finalised at the time of publication.

Related National Former MCL board Chairman Leonard Mususa dies at 72

Mr Mususa was a prominent figure in the corporate and financial sectors of Tanzania. He served on the boards of several major institutions over a career spanning more than three decades.

His strategic vision helped steer these organisations through significant periods of growth and economic transition.

He previously chaired Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL)’s board.

He also served as the board chairman of Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL Plc). Furthermore, he held influential board positions at Stanbic Bank Tanzania and NMB Bank Plc, among other notable institutions.

Before retiring in 2014, Mr Mususa spent more than 36 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). This tenure included 14 years as the Country Senior Partner in Tanzania. In this role, he led critical audit, advisory and governance engagements across both public and private sector institutions.

His work established rigorous frameworks that continue to guide the accounting profession today.

The CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt), Chairman, David Tarimo, described him as a distinguished leader. Mr Tarimo noted that his contribution to the private sector and the wider development landscape leaves a lasting legacy. Mususa was a founding member and former board director

Mr Tarimo said Mususa played a central role in mentoring young professionals.

He also noted his efforts in strengthening private sector engagement in policy and regulatory reforms.

“His influence extended far beyond the accounting profession. Through his leadership and guidance, he helped shape numerous successful careers and contributed significantly to Tanzania’s corporate and governance landscape through his service on the boards of several organisations,” he said.

Mr Tarimo also highlighted his valuable contribution to the Tax Reform Commission. Mususa served as an active member of this commission and helped shape recommendations that informed national tax policy discussions.

He was a strong supporter of the CEOrt, where he served as both a board member and chairman. In these roles, he helped to strengthen institutional dialogue between the private sector and the government.

“Through his professionalism, expertise and unwavering commitment to public service, he left an enduring legacy and made a lasting impact on Tanzania’s business environment,” Mr Tarimo said.

PwC Tanzania Country Senior Partner, Zainab Msimbe, described him as a leader of absolute integrity and a mentor who shaped generations of professionals.

“He was among those rare individuals who shaped true professional leadership through both example and service,” she said.

“He was a true professional and a man of unshakeable integrity, but above all a leader and mentor who shaped many leaders. His legacy lives on in every person he guided.”

Former MCL Managing Director and current Director of Presidential Communications, Bakari Machumu, said he received the news of the death with shock.

He described Mususa as both a mentor and a father figure.

Mr Machumu noted that Mususa invested heavily in developing young professionals during his time at PwC Tanzania.

This mentorship continued long after his retirement, including during his tenure as the chairman of MCL.

“He challenged us to be better and never settle for less. We were fortunate to pass through his hands professionally,” he said.

“He focused on execution, execution, execution.

He believed in attention to detail, and that there is no execution without detail, as the saying goes, ‘the devil is in the details.’”

He described him as a meticulous boardroom leader who arrived fully prepared for meetings and rigorously interrogated reports.

“In short, he was a treasure to the nation,” Mr Machumu said, describing him as a national asset. He added that even after retirement, Mususa continued to serve the country through various public commissions and corporate boards.

NMB Bank Plc Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Zaipuna, described Mr Mususa as her mentor, boss and father figure. She said his guidance played a key role in shaping her professional journey.

“Long before I joined NMB Bank, I had the opportunity to work under his leadership at PwC Tanzania, where he invested generously in the growth of young professionals and led by example through his unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, humility and service,” she said.

She said Mususa combined strong professional expertise with deep humanity. He challenged colleagues to maintain high standards while remaining approachable and respectful.

“When he joined the Board of NMB Bank in 2015, he brought with him a wealth of experience in governance, risk management and strategic leadership,” she said.