Youth prepared for jobs as EACOP nears completion

Arusha. Construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has surpassed 81 percent, with project officials saying the venture is not only nearing completion but is also creating opportunities for young Tanzanians in the energy sector.

The update was provided during the Fourth University Students Conference in Arusha, where more than 200 students met industry leaders to discuss careers and skills required in the oil and gas industry.

The 1,443-kilometre pipeline, which will transport crude oil from Uganda’s Hoima oil fields to the Port of Tanga, began construction in 2022 and is expected to be completed next year ahead of planned oil transportation in 2027.

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) director of Planning and Investment, Derick Moshi, said the project was more than 81 percent complete and preparations were also underway for the construction of an oil refinery in Tanga.

“The project is now more than 81 percent complete, and we expect it to be finished next year,” he said.

Mr Moshi said EACOP had created more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs since construction began, while helping build local skills across the energy value chain.

EACOP Director of Operations Paul Hiegel said the student conference was intended to help young people understand developments in the industry and prepare for emerging opportunities.

“We recognise that young people are the workforce of today and tomorrow.

We want them to understand the opportunities available and prepare themselves for the sector,” he said.

EACOP’s Director of Human Resources and Services and Acting Tanzania Manager, Geofrey Mponda, said 8,856 workers had been employed on the Tanzanian section of the project as of Saturday.

He said 90 percent of the workforce were Tanzanians, most of them young people.