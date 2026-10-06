Infinity Hills launches Phase One sales as major Zanzibar community project prepares for construction

Zanzibar. Infinity Developments has officially launched Phase One sales at Infinity Hills, opening 350 residential units and 42 retail spaces to the market as the mixed-use development prepares for its next stage of implementation.

Developed in partnership with the Zanzibar Housing Corporation (ZHC), Infinity Hills is envisioned as an integrated community bringing together homes, commerce, education and recreation within the wider Stone Town area. The master plan includes an upcoming GEMS international school, strengthening the project’s appeal as a community for families as well as homebuyers and investors.

Pre-mobilisation activities are expected to commence shortly, marking the next stage in the project’s transition from planning and development into physical implementation.

The Phase One sales launch represents a significant milestone for Infinity Hills and Infinity Developments as the company advances one of its major developments in Zanzibar.

Strong early demand

Infinity Hills’ Head of Sales, Hamida Swalehe, said the project has attracted strong early interest from homebuyers and investors, with transactions worth multiple billions of Tanzanian shillings already recorded.

“The response to Infinity Hills has been extremely encouraging. We have already recorded transactions worth multiple billions of Tanzanian shillings, demonstrating the confidence buyers are placing in the project at this early stage,” Ms Swalehe said.

“We believe that confidence reflects the strength of the location, the quality of the master plan and the long-term value buyers see in becoming part of a professionally planned community close to Stone Town.”

She added that the Phase One launch provides buyers with an opportunity to enter the development at an early stage as the wider community takes shape.

Phase One comprises studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments alongside 42 retail spaces. The apartments have been designed to maximise natural light and usable living space, while providing contemporary homes within easy reach of Stone Town’s commercial and lifestyle amenities.

Education at the heart of the community

A major component of the Infinity Hills master plan is the upcoming GEMS international school, bringing an educational anchor to the wider community.

The planned school forms an important part of the development’s vision to bring residential, commercial, educational and recreational uses together within a single master-planned environment. For families, access to education alongside homes and everyday amenities is a central part of that proposition.

The school is expected to strengthen Infinity Hills’ appeal to families while contributing additional educational infrastructure to the wider Stone Town area.

Building an integrated community

Infinity Hills has been conceived as more than a standalone residential development. The wider master plan combines homes with retail, offices, education, recreation and public amenities.

Planned amenities include landscaped gardens, a community swimming pool, cafés, retail facilities and children’s play areas. The development is located close to the beach and adjacent to a landscaped park with cafés and recreational facilities, connecting residents with both the urban amenities of Stone Town and Zanzibar’s coastal lifestyle. Proximity to major healthcare facilities provides an additional advantage for residents and families.

Phase Two is expected to expand the community with additional residential units and a dedicated commercial block. The commercial component is planned to include retail and food and beverage outlets across the ground and first floors, with modern office spaces on the second floor.

From vision to execution

With sales now underway, Infinity Developments is preparing to move Infinity Hills into its next stage of implementation. Project management officials said preparations are advancing ahead of the next phase of works.

Michael John Makoye, Project Manager for Infinity Hills, said the development team is focused on maintaining momentum as the project progresses from pre-mobilisation into construction.

“Our priority is disciplined execution. The team is preparing for the next stage of implementation, and our focus will be on delivering the project efficiently, maintaining quality and ensuring that progress remains visible throughout the construction programme,” he said.

The company intends to provide regular construction updates, allowing buyers, stakeholders and the wider public to follow key project milestones.

Investment, employment and economic impact

Beyond its residential and commercial components, Infinity Hills is expected to contribute to Zanzibar’s wider economy through construction activity, local employment, skills transfer and increased commercial activity.

The development is expected to create opportunities for local workers during construction and subsequent operations, while providing exposure to the expertise and systems required to deliver a major mixed-use development.

Infinity Group Chief Financial Officer Rohit Kapoor said the economic impact of Infinity Hills would extend beyond the boundaries of the project itself.

“Major developments create an economic multiplier. Infinity Hills will support employment, create opportunities for local businesses, generate additional economic activity and contribute to government revenues as the development progresses,” Mr Kapoor said.

“Our intention is to ensure that the growth of Infinity and the development of our projects translates into meaningful economic participation and opportunities within Zanzibar.”

A long-term commitment to Zanzibar

Samuel Saba, CEO of Infinity Developments, said Infinity Hills reflects the company’s broader commitment to investing in Zanzibar and delivering developments that contribute to the island’s long-term growth.

“Infinity Hills represents our long-term commitment to Zanzibar. Our objective is not simply to develop residential units, but to create a well-planned community that brings together housing, commerce, education, recreation and public spaces while generating employment and contributing to the island’s continued economic development,” Mr Saba said.

“For us, this project is also about execution. We want every stage of Infinity Hills, from mobilisation and construction through to completion and handover, to demonstrate the standard, scale and delivery capability that Infinity Developments intends to bring to Zanzibar.”