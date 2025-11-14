Inside Mwigulu Nchemba's appointment as Tanzania’s PM

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has fulfilled her constitutional obligation. Within 14 days of being sworn in as President of the United Republic of Tanzania, she was required to submit to Parliament the name of the person she proposed as Prime Minister, for Members of Parliament to approve.

The Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, Articles 51 (1) and (2), provides this mandatory guidance.

On November 13, 2025 the Speaker of Parliament, Mussa Zungu, received the nomination of Mwigulu Nchemba. Subsequently, Parliament approved him with a majority vote.

Mwigulu Nchemba is now the 13th Prime Minister of Tanzania. Having served four years and seven months as Minister of Finance during President Samia’s first term, he has been promoted. President Samia clearly appreciated his performance.

Mwigulu, who was 35 years old in 2010, first became the Member of Parliament for Iramba West.

A member of the ruling CCM party, he demonstrated loyalty to both the party and the nation. His dedication was evident in his work and public service.

In 2011, while serving as an MP, he was appointed and endorsed by the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) as Secretary for Finance and Economic Affairs (Treasurer).

In 2012, he was promoted to Deputy Secretary-General of CCM for mainland Tanzania, holding the position until 2015. In 2013, while Deputy Secretary-General, he was also appointed Deputy Minister of Finance during President Jakaya Kikwete’s tenure, who was also CCM Chairperson.

In December 2015, Mwigulu was appointed Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in the first cabinet of the fifth President, Dr John Magufuli.

In June 2016, he was moved to serve as Minister of Home Affairs, a post he held for two years before being sidelined due to rising road accidents.

In May 2020, he returned to the Cabinet as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

On March 19, 2021 Tanzania welcomed a new President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, following the passing of Dr Magufuli. After being sworn in, she appointed Dr Philip Mpango as Vice President and subsequently Mwigulu as Minister of Finance.

During four years of collaboration, Mwigulu delivered results that earned President Samia’s trust and prompted his elevation to Prime Minister. His discipline, accountability, and performance were decisive factors in the appointment.

Why Mwigulu?

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) report of September 2025 showed monthly collections reached Sh3.47 trillion, nearly double the Sh1.8 trillion collected when Mwigulu was first appointed Finance Minister.

Reports from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate that Tanzania’s fiscal health strengthened significantly during his tenure.

The country’s GDP growth for 2024/2025 exceeded projections, rising from an estimated 5.5% to 5.6%, compared to below 4% when he first assumed the Finance Ministry.

Government fiscal policies kept inflation low at 3.1%, and the Tanzanian shilling strengthened, with the US dollar trading at Sh2,400 compared with Sh2,800 previously.

These achievements reflect the effective partnership between President Samia and her finance minister.

In October 2025, the African Union released the African Regional Integration (ARI) report, showing Tanzania leading East Africa in economic growth and value addition, surpassing Burundi and Kenya, and leaving Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, the DRC, and Somalia behind. These results are under the leadership of President Samia and Finance Minister Mwigulu.

Over four years and seven months of President Samia’s first term, Tanzania’s economy has flourished.

Major strategic projects such as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and Kigongo-Busisi Bridge have progressed significantly, with completion below 40% at the start of her tenure, but advancing steadily under Mwigulu’s financial oversight.

Reviewing his record, it is evident why President Samia chose Mwigulu and not another MP.

His stewardship of the Finance Ministry laid the foundation for his promotion to Prime Minister.

The same Mwigulu?

In 2013, during a Parliamentary session, MP Livingstone Lusinde (CCM, Mtera) noted that Mwigulu and he alone were capable of handling opposition tactics effectively. This built the perception that Mwigulu was a politically astute and formidable parliamentarian.

During President Kikwete’s era, Mwigulu was known for his sharp parliamentary debates and effective handling of opposition arguments.

Under President Magufuli, he displayed his style of scrutinising opponents’ points rigorously, winning favour with leadership.

Under President Samia, Mwigulu has shown maturity, providing explanations when required rather than engaging in disputes, signalling his political growth and alignment with her leadership style.

Will he serve President Samia effectively?

Mwigulu’s appointment reflects the continuation of Tanzania’s founding vision: a young man from humble beginnings, who pursued education diligently, rising to the highest offices of government.

Born on January 7, 1975 he attended Makunda Primary School in Singida, Ilboru Secondary School in Arusha, and Mazengo Secondary School in Dodoma.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (2004), a Master’s (2006), and a PhD in Economics from the University of Dar es Salaam. Before entering politics, he was a Senior Economist at the Bank of Tanzania.

As Deputy Finance Minister, he earned the nickname “Sokoine II,” for his principled stand against ghost employees and misuse of public funds, demonstrating integrity and a hands-on approach to governance.

He combated tax evasion and implemented financial oversight mechanisms effectively. His achievements as Finance Minister and commitment to reform suggest he is well-placed to assist President Samia fully.