Nchemba: What I will not tolerate as Prime Minister

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. Newly appointed Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Thursday pledged to take a tough stance against corrupt, negligent and lazy public servants, warning that such individuals will have no place under his leadership.

Dr Nchemba issued the stern warning shortly after being endorsed by lawmakers in Parliament following his nomination by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. He is expected to take the oath of office on Friday at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

In his acceptance speech before the august House, the former Minister for Finance expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him but also laid out an ambitious reform agenda aimed at strengthening public sector discipline and accelerating the government’s development plans.

“I will not tolerate persons who will drag our plans backwards... I will soon come with an axe for those who fail to obey,” he declared, signalling his determination to stamp out inefficiency and corruption within the civil service.

Dr Nchemba reaffirmed his commitment to uphold President Hassan’s vision, promising to serve with integrity, diligence and accountability.

“I thank the President for trusting me with this crucial position,” he said, stressing the need for teamwork and inclusivity in governance.

He further assured that he would take into account the views of all Tanzanians, including minority voices in Parliament, as part of his leadership approach.

The Prime Minister-designate reiterated his resolve to fully implement the country’s long-term Development Vision 2025–2050 and the ruling CCM party’s election manifesto, describing them as central to the nation’s socio-economic transformation.

Calling for unity and faith, Dr Nchemba urged Tanzanians to “put God at the forefront and protect peace by all means”, underlining that national stability is a key pillar of development.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide voiced strong support for Dr Nchemba’s appointment. Ms Anne Kilango Malecela (Same West–CCM) described him as “a man of principles” known for his hard work and integrity.

Mr Ado Shaibu (ACT–Wazalendo) expressed optimism that Dr Nchemba’s leadership would steer Tanzania to new heights, while Ms Jenista Mhagama (Peramiho–CCM) and Prof Makame Mbarawa (Mkoani Pemba–CCM) lauded his calm demeanour and proven competence.

Prof Mbarawa specifically noted Dr Nchemba’s crucial role as Finance Minister in securing funding for major national projects. Mr George Simbachawene (Kibabwe-CCM) also commended President Hassan’s choice, describing it as one that inspires confidence across party lines.

Dr Nchemba, 50, becomes Tanzania’s 12th Prime Minister since independence, succeeding Mr Kassim Majaliwa. An economist by profession, he has served in various senior government roles under President Hassan and former heads of state Jakaya Kikwete and John Magufuli.

Within CCM, he rose to the position of Deputy Secretary-General (Mainland) and has held ministerial portfolios including Agriculture, Home Affairs and Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

During President Hassan’s first term, Dr Nchemba served as Minister for Finance, a position he held for four years and seven months, until his nomination as Prime Minister.

His reputation as a no-nonsense leader dates back to his tenure as Deputy Finance Minister under President Kikwete, when he took a firm stand during the 2014 Tegeta Escrow Scandal, in which $122 million was controversially withdrawn from an escrow account at the Bank of Tanzania.

At the time, Dr Nchemba openly urged that those implicated should face the law and that the government should take control of the Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL) assets to safeguard public interest.