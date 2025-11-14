Samia directs Prime Minister Mwigulu to speed up delivery of CCM 2025/30 election promises

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has tasked Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba with ensuring a rapid implementation of the promises outlined in the CCM 2025/30 election manifesto so that all planned initiatives are delivered as expected.

She emphasised that, as pledged during the campaign and reflected in the CCM 2025/2030 manifesto, there is a need to accelerate the execution of planned programmes to achieve results within a short timeframe.

President Samia issued the directive today, Friday, November 14, 2025 during an address following Dr Nchemba’s swearing-in at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

She noted, however, that delivering these initiatives requires adequate funding. Drawing on his extensive experience in financial matters, Dr Mwigulu is expected to support the Finance Minister, once appointed, in ensuring that the necessary resources are mobilised to accomplish the tasks.

“Implementing all these initiatives requires funding, and you come from the finance sector. Over the past five years, you have been familiar with the processes we followed to secure finances.