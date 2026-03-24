Inside varsity-led plan to respond to AI threats

Dar es Salaam. As the world accelerates into the age of artificial intelligence (AI), Tanzania is making a calculated bet: that its universities will produce the expertise needed not only to harness the technology, but also to manage its risks.

At the centre of this strategy is a growing recognition by policymakers that technological progress, while transformative, comes with real threats.

These include job displacement, data privacy concerns and the misuse of digital tools.

This situation has prompted various experts to urge the country to prepare for the challenges posed by these technologies, expressing confidence that institutions responsible for training ICT professionals can help Tanzania build resilience.

The issue came to the fore recently during a visit by the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Culture and Sports to the University of Dar es Salaam’s College of Information and Communication Technology (CoICT), where some Members of Parliament sought to understand the role of these institutions in ensuring that the benefits of AI are realised.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, outlined both the promise and the risks.

“Technology, especially AI, has many benefits for society and the economy. But it also brings challenges that we must prepare for early,” he said.

Among the risks he highlighted is the growing use of AI to generate misleading content such as fake images and videos. However, he stressed that a deeper concern lies in the labour market.

“This technology could lead to the loss of some jobs as machines take over tasks once done by humans. But it also creates new opportunities that require highly specialised skills,” he acknowledged.

Experts say this institutional experience gives Tanzania a strong foundation, but caution that the scale of the AI challenge requires faster and more coordinated action.

A digital policy analyst based in Dar es Salaam, Mr Juma Omar, noted that, “The future of AI is not just about technology. It is about governance, ethics and security. Universities must now train students who understand all these dimensions.”

It is this dual reality that is shaping Tanzania’s response. Prof Mkenda noted that the government is now investing heavily in building a critical mass of experts who can design, regulate and apply AI responsibly.

At the same time, the government is strengthening domestic institutions.

Institutions including the CoICT have been tasked with leading efforts to develop solutions that make technology safer and more beneficial to society and enhance be national security.

This mandate is being supported by the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project, which is investing in modern infrastructure, training and research capacity.

A new ICT complex under construction at CoICT is expected to significantly expand learning opportunities. The facility will include lecture halls, laboratories, workshops and studios designed to support practical training in advanced technologies.

According to CoICT leadership, the expansion is not just about numbers, but quality.

“The completion of this infrastructure will improve the quality of graduates by providing access to modern teaching and learning facilities,” said a senior university official.

The HEET project coordinator at UDSM, Prof Benadeta Killian, emphasised the urgency of aligning higher education with global technological shifts.

“In this era of rapid technological transformation, higher learning institutions must move at the same pace to prepare experts who can meet the demands of both current and future labour markets,” she said.

She added that plans are underway to establish a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at CoICT. The centre will focus on advanced training and research, particularly in areas such as data security and ethical AI use.

These developments build on UDSM’s long-standing role as a key producer of ICT professionals in Tanzania.

Over the years, CoICT has trained thousands of graduates who now work across sectors including banking, telecommunications and government.