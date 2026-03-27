Irene Rwegalulira’s blueprint for values-based leadership

Dar es Salaam. In the fast-paced world of financial markets, where figures shift within seconds and decisions can carry national consequences, calm authority is rare.

For Irene Rwegalulira, however, composure is not only a professional trait but also a leadership philosophy.

As Director of Global Markets at Absa Bank Tanzania, Irene brings nearly two decades of experience in banking, treasury and financial markets across Tanzania and the region.

She is widely respected for her expertise in foreign exchange, fixed income and risk management and for designing market-driven solutions tailored to corporate and institutional clients.

Yet her influence extends well beyond trading floors and boardroom strategy sessions.

At a time when financial institutions are under increasing pressure to balance profit with purpose, Irene has positioned herself at the intersection of performance and responsibility.

In addition to leading Global Markets, she serves as Country ESG Lead for Absa Tanzania, where she oversees the bank’s sustainability agenda, regulatory alignment and climate-related financial risk management.

Under her stewardship, environmental, social and governance priorities have evolved from compliance requirements into a shared organisational commitment embedded across departments.

Her work ensures that responsible finance, sustainability governance and financial inclusion are reflected not only in policy documents, but in everyday decision-making and long-term strategy.

Perhaps her most visible leadership role, however, is as President of RedSkirts, Absa Tanzania’s Women’s Forum. Through this platform, she champions leadership development, mentorship and career progression for women across the institution, contributing to a more inclusive culture within one of the country’s leading banks.

For Irene, being a “Citizen Rising Woman” is less about recognition and more about intention.

“To me, a Citizen Rising Woman is a woman who shows up fully in all her roles with courage, curiosity and heart,” she says. “She is not trying to be perfect; she is trying to grow.”

She describes such a woman as someone willing to learn, unlearn and relearn in a constantly changing world.

She leans on her support systems when necessary and, in turn, becomes a pillar of support for others. She breaks her own glass ceilings, takes considered risks and creates space for other women to rise.

“Most of all,” Irene adds, “she is that small spark that lights other sparks.”

Through her work with RedSkirts, she has observed that one of the most persistent barriers facing women in banking is not a lack of ability, but self-doubt.

Many highly capable women hesitate to pursue opportunities unless they feel completely prepared, while others are more comfortable stepping forward earlier in the process.

“A big part of what we do is helping women recognise their strengths and celebrate their achievements,” she explains. “Confidence grows through action, not waiting.”

She believes that cultural expectations have conditioned many women to wait their turn or to aim for perfection before taking the next step.

Breaking that pattern requires both personal courage and institutional backing.

It means creating environments where women feel supported to try, to learn and, occasionally, to fail without fear of judgement.

Her own leadership approach is rooted in humility and service. Drawing inspiration from the book God Is My CEO by Larry Julian, Irene speaks openly about anchoring her journey in faith and purpose.

“At Absa, inclusion is not just a policy; it is part of who we are,” she says. “That aligns with my belief that every person matters and every person’s story matters.”

Within her teams, she mentors and coaches younger colleagues in Tanzania and across the broader Absa Africa network.

She advocates balanced gender representation in recruitment within her portfolio and uses her voice at decision-making tables to ensure that women’s aspirations and challenges are considered.

For Irene, leadership is not a destination but a continuous process of growth. She invests deliberately in sharpening her own skills so that she can better support others.

Marking International Women’s Day has become more than a calendar event; it is an opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements and extend meaningful initiatives into surrounding communities.

In her experience, mentorship and sponsorship play distinct but complementary roles in advancing women’s careers. “Mentorship is about guidance and learning,” she explains.

“Sponsorship goes a step further. It is when someone believes in you strongly enough to speak your name in rooms you are not in.”

She compares sponsorship to the everyday advocacy of parents, teachers or coaches who recognise potential and recommend someone for an opportunity.

Within organisations, she argues, cultivating both mentorship and sponsorship requires deliberate design, clear accountability and sustained leadership commitment.

At Absa, initiatives such as the “He for She” programme have paired senior male leaders with women in the bank, creating pathways not only for mentorship but also for active sponsorship into new roles and responsibilities.

Education has also shaped Irene’s confidence and professional voice. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics and Finance for Development from the University of Bradford and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Dar es Salaam.

Executive programmes with MIT Professional Education have further strengthened her strategic outlook.

“My education gave me a strong foundation,” she reflects, “but more importantly, it helped me find my voice.”

She credits her academic training with equipping her to ask sharper questions, analyse complex systems and contribute meaningfully in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

A growth mindset, she says, remains essential, particularly as technology continues to transform financial markets at speed.

Exposure to global perspectives on digital transformation and systems thinking has influenced how she empowers women locally.

She encourages mentees to view career development as interconnected with environment, confidence, networks and access to opportunity.

In coaching sessions, she focuses on practical preparation, including mock interviews and presentation rehearsals. The aim is not simply to discuss ambition but to practise it.

She has watched women step into senior roles and lead significant projects, not because their competence suddenly changed, but because their confidence did.

Self-doubt, she acknowledges, is something many women experience, herself included. Preparation, mentorship, discipline and faith have helped her navigate those moments.

“Confidence is built through preparation, not perfection,” she advises. “Take the step, even if you feel afraid.”

Her influence extends beyond the bank’s walls. Representing Absa at regional platforms such as the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index launch, she advocates for transparency, investor confidence and reforms that strengthen Tanzania’s competitiveness.

She believes robust financial markets are fundamental to broader economic empowerment for women.

When markets are transparent and accessible, women entrepreneurs and professionals are better positioned to grow businesses, build assets and assume leadership roles.

“Tanzania is evolving within Africa’s financial landscape,” she says. “As the country rises, women must rise with it.”

Drawing inspiration from Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg, she encourages women not to wait until they feel entirely ready before taking their place at decision-making tables.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Irene speaks candidly about the realities of balancing career and family. She prefers the word “harmony” to “balance”, acknowledging that perfection is neither realistic nor necessary.

She credits her supportive spouse, extended family and close friends for forming a network that enables her to fulfil multiple roles. Their presence allows her to rest, recharge and remain present both at work and at home.

“At the end of the day,” she says, “I do not try to be perfect; I try to be present and grateful.”

As this year’s Rising Woman theme, “Give to Gain”, gathers momentum, Irene embraces it fully. For her, the message is straightforward: generosity multiplies impact.

“When we show up for each other, life has a way of giving it back,” she reflects. “Giving is not losing; it is growing.”