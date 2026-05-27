Jealousy woman accused of stabbing and poisoning husband flees Songwe Region

Songwe. Police in Songwe Region are searching for a woman identified as Queen Mbuba, who is accused of killing her husband, Shizya Mwangwale, 35, of Igunda Village in Mbozi District.

The deceased was allegedly injected with a substance suspected to be poison in his left shoulder before later being stabbed on the right side of his abdomen by his wife, who reportedly fled immediately after the incident.

Songwe Regional Police Commander Augustino Senga said the incident occurred on Friday, May 22, 2026, at around 3 am.

According to police, when Shizya questioned his wife about the injection, she allegedly told him it was medicine intended to treat a leg condition that had been troubling him.

Commander Senga said the victim was initially taken to Mbozi District Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Mbeya Referral Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, while receiving treatment.

“Preliminary investigations have established that the incident was caused by romantic jealousy, with the suspect accusing the deceased of having relationships with other women,” said RPC Senga.

He said police were continuing efforts to arrest the suspect so that legal action could be taken against her.

Songwe Regional Police have appealed to members of the public to cooperate by providing information that could assist in locating the suspect.