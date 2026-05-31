Kapinga directs TBPL to ramp up production and strengthen market strategy to meet rising demand

Kibaha, Pwani. The Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, has directed the management of the Tanzania Biotech Products Limited (TBPL), a subsidiary of the National Development Corporation (NDC), to scale up production and strengthen its marketing strategies in order to capitalise on strong market demand and ensure the factory operates on sound commercial footing.

The Minister issued the directive on May 30, 2026, during a signing ceremony for cooperation agreements held at the TBPL plant in Kibaha, Coast Region, aimed at enhancing the production, distribution and utilisation of organic fertiliser in the country.

Minister Kapinga also instructed institutions that have entered into agreements with TBPL — including the Tanzania Fertiliser Company (TFC), Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority (TFRA) and Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) — to ensure full and effective implementation of the accords, saying they must deliver tangible benefits to farmers, the industrial sector and the wider national economy.

She stressed that the partnerships between TBPL and the institutions represent a crucial step towards strengthening agricultural and industrial value chains, while also promoting the adoption of technology and innovation in production systems.

Minister Kapinga further noted that increased domestic production of organic fertiliser will help reduce the country’s foreign exchange expenditure on imported agricultural inputs, while ensuring farmers access quality products on time and at affordable prices.

She added that the use of organic fertiliser produced by TBPL is key to improving agricultural productivity, stimulating growth in industries that rely on locally sourced raw materials, and positioning Tanzania as a regional hub for organic fertiliser production in East Africa.