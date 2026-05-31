Amsons director to lead oil marketers' association amid industry headwinds

Dar es Salaam. Amsons Group director Salim Baabde has been elected chairman of the Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies (TAOMAC), taking over leadership of the petroleum industry lobby group at a time when operators are grappling with supply chain pressures, regulatory demands and shifting market dynamics.

Mr Baabde was elected during TAOMAC's 26th Annual General Meeting in Dar es Salaam on May 29, succeeding TotalEnergies Tanzania managing director Mamadou Ngom, who completed his term of office.

Oryx Energies managing director Imani Mtafya was elected vice chairman.

The new leadership assumes office as the petroleum sector continues to play a critical role in Tanzania's economy, supplying fuel for transport, power generation, manufacturing and other productive sectors. The industry has in recent years faced challenges linked to global fuel price volatility, foreign exchange pressures and the need to maintain reliable fuel supplies.

In a statement, TAOMAC said the newly elected Board of Governors was expected to steer the association through one of the most demanding periods for the industry.

"This election comes at a time when the industry is facing unprecedented challenges. The new board is expected to guide the organisation through one of the most turbulent periods in its history," the association said.

Mr Baabde brings experience from the association's leadership, having served as vice chairman and as a member of the outgoing Board of Governors.

The annual meeting drew companies representing more than 97 percent of Tanzania's petroleum import market, highlighting TAOMAC's influence in industry policy discussions and engagement with government regulators.

Members also approved the association's 2026 budget and elected a 10-member Board of Governors.

Most board members retained their seats, while three new companies joined the board: GM & Company, Mansoor Industries Limited (MOIL) and Petroafrica Tanzania Limited.

TAOMAC said MOIL and Petroafrica had previously served on the board between 2020 and 2024, while GM & Company secured representation for the first time.

Newly elected members of the Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies (TAOMAC) Board.

The association noted that the new board reflects the diversity of Tanzania's petroleum industry, bringing together companies operating through the ports of Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara, as well as multinational, regional and local firms.

TAOMAC represents oil marketing companies operating in Tanzania and serves as a key platform for industry coordination, policy advocacy and engagement with government agencies on fuel supply, regulation and market development.