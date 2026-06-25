Kapinga hails Mainland Group Investment as Tanzania pushes for edible oil self-sufficiency

Dar es Salaam. The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with industrial investors to address challenges affecting production and create a more conducive environment for the growth of Tanzania’s manufacturing sector.

Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, made the remarks on June 25, 2026, during a visit to Mainland Group Agro Process Tanzania’s edible oil processing plant in Dodoma, where she toured production facilities and reviewed the scale of investment undertaken at the factory.

Speaking after inspecting the plant, Kapinga said the Government recognises the private sector’s role in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities and boosting national revenue. She said efforts would continue to ensure that challenges facing investors are addressed in a timely manner.

The minister praised the scale of investment at the facility, noting that industries which add value to locally produced agricultural commodities play a crucial role in advancing national development goals and supporting the implementation of Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050.

She stressed the importance of processing agricultural produce within the country, saying value addition benefits farmers, traders, investors and the Government alike.

Kapinga noted that despite Tanzania being among the major producers of oilseed crops, domestic edible oil production remains insufficient to meet local demand, forcing the country to rely partly on imports.

To address the situation, she said the Government has introduced a range of measures, including policy, legal and tax reforms aimed at attracting further investment in edible oil manufacturing and increasing domestic production.

She added that the Government’s long-term objective is to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil by expanding raw material production and strengthening the capacity of existing factories.

During discussions with the company’s management, the minister was informed that limited access to raw materials, particularly oilseed crops, remains a key challenge, resulting in the factory operating below its full capacity despite substantial investment.

She said the Government has already begun working with the Ministry of Agriculture and its institutions to develop strategies aimed at increasing oilseed production and ensuring factories have adequate supplies of raw materials.

For his part, Mainland Group Agro Process Tanzania Managing Director, Jiaweli Chen, commended the Government for continuing to improve the investment climate and providing support that enables industries to operate efficiently and contribute to economic development.

He said recent policy measures have strengthened investor confidence, helping to expand production activities and create employment opportunities across the country.

Chen also welcomed the minister’s visit and engagement with the company’s leadership, describing it as a sign of the Government’s willingness to work with the private sector in addressing operational challenges.