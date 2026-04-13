Kapinga pledges continued support for women entrepreneurs through easier business formalisation

Dar es Salaam. The government will continue creating a more supportive environment for women entrepreneurs by removing barriers and simplifying procedures for business formalisation to enable them to participate fully in the national economy, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga has said.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, April 12, 2026, during the Women In Balance Kitchen Party Gala 2026, Minister Kapinga said the government remains committed to empowering women economically through policies and reforms aimed at easing access to legal business registration and operational permits.

The minister expressed her delight at attending the forum for the first time, noting that it brings together women entrepreneurs from different levels, ranging from small-scale traders to medium and large business owners, including those engaged in domestic and international trade.

She commended the platform for its long-standing contribution over the past 16 years, describing it as an important space that has significantly strengthened women’s social and economic progress.

“This platform is extremely important for the social and economic development of women. It has been at the forefront of connecting women and empowering them to uplift one another,” Minister Kapinga said.

Government shifts from punishment to empowerment

Addressing challenges facing women entrepreneurs, Minister Kapinga acknowledged that many women still hesitate to formalise their businesses due to the perception that the process is complicated and burdensome.

However, she said the government has changed its approach and is now focused on supporting entrepreneurs rather than penalising them.

“The era of closing businesses is over. If we find a woman operating without a licence, we will guide her and help her obtain the required permits. Our goal is to empower, not punish,” she stressed.

She added that the government is improving service delivery by bringing business-related institutions closer to the people, a move aimed at making services more accessible to traders, particularly women and youth.

Women urged to seize industrial opportunities

Minister Kapinga further encouraged women to take advantage of opportunities available in the small, medium and large-scale industrial sectors, emphasising that women are key players in implementing the national vision of building a strong and sustainable economy.

She also highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in driving economic growth, calling on women to take the lead in business and investment.

“Women are a powerful force. If we decide, we can achieve. A woman’s success lies in her own hands through collaboration and hard work,” she said.

The minister praised organisers of the Women In Balance platform for continuing to serve as a catalyst for women’s economic and social empowerment, and pledged continued government cooperation in efforts aimed at uplifting women.

200 participants attend the gala

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Women In Balance Kitchen Party Gala 2026, Vida Nasari, said the event was attended by 200 participants, most of whom were influential women in society.

She said participants are ready to collaborate with institutions under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, including BRELA, SIDO, TANTRADE, CBE, TBS, and the FCC, to access accurate information and training that will enable them to grow their businesses.