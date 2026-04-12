University of Dodoma wins national cybersecurity title, beating 75 other teams

Dodoma. The University of Dodoma (UDOM) has won first place in Tanzania’s national cybersecurity competition, the Cyber Premier League (CPL), after its five-member student team, S4LV4T0R3, defeated 75 other teams from universities across the country.

The competition finals took place on April 11, 2026, at the CRDB Hall in Dar es Salaam.

The event was officiated by the Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, who attended as the guest of honour.

The Cyber Premier League is a national platform that tests and strengthens cybersecurity skills through a structured competition format similar to a sports league. Participants solve real cybersecurity challenges using technical knowledge, strategic planning and teamwork.

UDOM’s winning team consisted of Martine George, Festo Ndunguru, Almas Ashraf, Amani Nsemwa and Erick Sanga.

Their victory earned them several prizes, including a fully sponsored trip to Dubai to attend an International Cybersecurity Conference, as well as certification vouchers for internationally recognised cybersecurity professional qualifications.