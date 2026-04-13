China calls for uninterrupted use of Strait of Hormuz after Trump blockade threat

China has called for uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the need to keep the vital global shipping route open following a blockade threat by Donald Trump.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said maintaining the security and stability of the strait was in the shared interest of the international community.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an important international trade route for goods and energy, and maintaining its security, stability and unimpeded flow is in the common interest of the international community,” he said.

China’s remarks came a day after Trump warned that the United States could impose a naval blockade on the strategic waterway, escalating tensions in the Gulf after the collapse of ceasefire talks with Iran.

Beijing also urged restraint from all parties, calling for disputes to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy rather than military action.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carries a significant share of the world’s oil and gas shipments, has become a focal point of the conflict, with global markets reacting nervously to the prospect of disruption.