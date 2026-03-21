Kapinga: Tanzania ready for expanded China trade

Dar es Salaam. Industry and Trade Minister, Ms Judith Kapinga, has urged Chinese investors to increase their investment in Tanzania, highlighting the country’s strong economic fundamentals, strategic location, and growing trade opportunities.

Speaking at the China–Tanzania Trade and Investment Promotion Conference during a three-day visit to explore investment prospects, Ms Kapinga emphasised that Tanzania is ready to deepen its economic partnership with China through expanded trade and investment.

Her visit, which spans three days, began on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, where she attended meetings with CCPIT Zhejiang and the Investment Promotion Conference.

On Sunday, March 22, she will be in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, for the Investment and Trade Promotion Conference, while on Monday, March 23, she will travel to Huizhou, Guangdong Province to meet with various investors and explore business opportunities.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 21, Ms Kapinga pointed out that the long-standing relationship between the two countries provides a solid foundation for stronger economic cooperation, particularly at a time when Tanzania is accelerating industrialisation and encouraging value addition in key sectors.

“China has been a vital partner in Tanzania’s economic growth. Between 2021 and December 2025, Tanzania registered 876 Chinese investment projects worth over $8.8 billion, creating more than 146,000 jobs," she said

These investments, she noted, have gone beyond job creation, supporting technology transfer and fostering import substitution in strategic industries.

Highlighting successful Chinese-backed ventures in manufacturing, steel, ceramics, and industrial park development, Ms Kapinga emphasised the mutual benefits of bilateral cooperation. She acknowledged that trade between the two countries has been growing steadily, averaging about $2 billion annually, but also noted that Tanzania continues to face a trade deficit.

“Recent policy reforms and strategic initiatives now present new opportunities to address this imbalance,” she said. One major development is China’s decision to grant 100 percent duty-free, quota-free access to Tanzanian goods, a move that opens doors for exporters and investors alike.

Key products expected to benefit include fish, avocados, and tobacco.

“This initiative is a clear incentive for investors to establish production and value-addition industries in Tanzania, targeting both local and Chinese markets,” she explained.

Ms Kapinga highlighted several factors that make Tanzania an attractive investment destination, including a stable political environment, consistent economic growth averaging seven percent over the past decade, a favorable business climate supported by ongoing reforms, and a young, growing workforce.

She also emphasized Tanzania’s strategic location, serving as a gateway to regional markets through its membership in the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), providing access to more than 500 million consumers.

The minister encouraged Chinese investors to explore opportunities in industrial parks, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, mineral value addition, renewable energy, and logistics.

She also promoted the Bagamoyo Eco Maritime City project, describing it as a transformative initiative aimed at making Tanzania a regional hub for trade, manufacturing, and maritime services.

“Tanzania is open for business, and we are ready to work with investors to unlock the vast potential that exists across our economy,” emphasised Ms Kapinga.

He urged stronger collaboration between Chinese investors and Tanzanian industries to drive sustainable growth.