KilimoAI empowers farmers with crop disease detection

Dar es Salaam. A locally developed mobile application, kilimoAI, is assisting smallholder farmers in Tanzania by enabling early detection of crop pests and diseases.

This tool addresses a longstanding challenge that has led to significant harvest losses within farming communities.

Founded by Dr Neema Mduma, the app utilises artificial intelligence to help farmers identify crop diseases early and take timely action.

Users can take a photo of an affected leaf and upload it for instant analysis.

Within moments, the system identifies the likely disease and provides guidance on treatment and prevention.

Dr Mduma explained that the inspiration for the app came from witnessing the persistent issue of smallholder farmers losing parts of their harvest due to undetected and misidentified crop diseases.

This often occurs because there are not enough agricultural extension officers, resulting in delayed expert assistance for farmers. She noted, “The main problem we are addressing is the lack of quick, reliable, and affordable advice regarding disease diagnosis.”

“We want farmers to understand what is affecting their crops early and to take the right action before it’s too late,” she emphasized.

The application is powered by machine learning technology, trained on thousands of images of both healthy and diseased crops.

The system analyses visual indicators, such as changes in leaf color, spots, and physical damage, to predict the most likely disease and recommend next steps.

Despite the advanced technology, the app was designed with simplicity in mind. It was co-created with farmers to ensure that it can be easily used on a daily basis, even by those with limited digital skills.

“The farmer only needs to open the app, take a photo of the leaf, and upload it,” Ms Mduma explained, noting that the interface uses simple icons and the Swahili language to enhance usability.

The app is available for free on the Google Play Store and operates on Android smartphones, which are commonly used by farmers in Tanzania. “It can run on basic smartphones with a camera, eliminating the need for expensive devices,” she added.

Currently, more than 22,000 farmers and agricultural extension officers are using kilimoAI. Feedback from users has shown an improved ability to detect crop diseases early and receive timely recommendations.

Additionally, input from farmers is informing future enhancements, such as expanding the range of crops and diseases covered.

To ensure safety and accuracy, kilimoAI collaborates with the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) to align its recommendations with approved agricultural practices.

“The app focuses on approved pesticides and proper usage instructions while also promoting integrated pest management and non-chemical options where possible,” Ms Mduma said.

Looking ahead, the developers aim to expand the app to reach 400,000 farmers by 2030.

This growth will be supported through partnerships with farmer groups, the ministry of Agriculture, district councils, and private sector stakeholders, as well as closer collaboration with extension officers and lead farmers.

By reducing crop losses, the app is expected to contribute to higher yields and improved incomes for smallholder farmers.