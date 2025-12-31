Arusha Guru Nanak Rally to decide NRC champion on January 24

Dar es Salaam. The grand finale of the National Rally Championship NRC will now take place on January 24 next year in the Arusha region, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 motorsport season.

The confirmation was made by Arusha Motorsport chairman Goodluck Mariki, who said preparations are well underway as anticipation builds toward what is expected to be one of the most competitive rallies of the year.

The event, officially titled the Arusha Guru Nanak Motor Rally, will serve as the final round of the NRC calendar and is expected to attract the country’s top rally drivers.

Originally scheduled for November 9, the rally was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Organisers opted to move the event to January to allow for improved logistical arrangements and enhanced safety conditions for drivers, officials and spectators.

“Drivers have already started their preparations, and we expect strong participation,” Mariki said in an interview with The Citizen. “This is the final round of the championship, and the competition is extremely tight, so everyone wants to be fully ready.”

According to Mariki, approximately 15 leading drivers are expected to feature in the rally, making it one of the most competitive NRC events this season.

Arusha, known for its demanding terrain and passionate motorsport following, is also expected to draw large crowds for the high stakes showdown.

The spotlight will firmly be on the championship battle, which remains wide open heading into the final round. Ahmed Huwel, Randeep Singh and Waleed Nahdi are locked in a tense three way contest for the national title after four gruelling rounds.

Huwel, from Iringa, currently leads the standings with 105 points, followed by Dar es Salaam based Singh on 88 points, while Nahdi sits third with 80 points.

The trio has dominated the season, delivering consistent podium finishes and producing thrilling performances that have kept fans on edge.

Under NRC regulations, the winner of the final round will earn 30 points, with 25 points awarded to the runner up and progressively fewer points for subsequent positions.

This points structure ensures the championship remains mathematically open heading into the Arusha finale, despite Huwel’s commanding lead.

For Huwel, the Guru Nanak Rally presents an opportunity to cap off a memorable season. The experienced driver has already claimed victories in the Morogoro and Arusha NRC rounds this year and needs only a solid finish to reclaim the national title he last won in 2007.

His campaign has also drawn attention for its technical significance, as he competes in a Toyota Yaris Gazoo, signalling a potential shift in Tanzania’s rally landscape long dominated by Subaru and Mitsubishi machines.