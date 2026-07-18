Kilombero Sugar backs community projects in Morogoro

Morogoro. Kilombero Sugar Company Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of life in communities surrounding its operations through support for three community-led infrastructure projects in the Kilombero Valley.

The Company’s support will benefit the construction of the Nyamvisi Village Office, the Ruaha Village Dispensary Laboratory and the patients’ waiting area at Kidodi Health Centre.

To accelerate the completion of the projects, Kilombero Sugar has donated 300 bags of cement, 300 units of 12mm steel reinforcement bars and 150 tree seedlings, combining infrastructure support with environmental conservation efforts.

The support, provided under the Company’s Creating Shared Value (CSV) approach, reflects its commitment to ensuring that business growth goes hand in hand with community development.

Rather than introducing new projects, Kilombero Sugar is working with communities to accelerate the completion of initiatives already identified and prioritised by local residents, promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

Commenting on the initiative, Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager Mr Victor Byemelwa said the beneficiary selection process was guided by a comprehensive needs assessment that considered the nature and impact of the projects on the community, community readiness and ownership, as well as the availability of a strategic implementation plan.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Kilombero Sugar Corporate Affairs Director Mr Derick Stanley said the Company remains committed to supporting initiatives that create meaningful and lasting value for communities where it operates.

“We believe our success is inseparable from the prosperity of the communities around us. Through our Creating Shared Value approach, we invest in initiatives that respond to genuine community priorities while creating long-term social and economic value. Today’s support reflects our commitment to strengthening public services, empowering communities, and building resilient partnerships that contribute to Tanzania’s sustainable development agenda.”

Receiving the support, Kilosa District Commissioner, Shaka Hamdu Shaka commended Kilombero Sugar for its continued contribution to community development and its strong partnership with the government.

“Kilombero Sugar has consistently demonstrated that responsible corporate citizenship extends beyond business operations. This support will significantly contribute to improving healthcare services, strengthening local governance, and enhancing the quality of life for our communities,” he said.

He added: We commend the Company for standing alongside the Government in delivering sustainable development and encourage other private sector institutions to emulate this example.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Nyamvisi Village Chairperson Mr Yohana Kibasa expressed appreciation for the Company’s contribution to community development and called on other stakeholders to support similar initiatives and emulate Kilombero Sugar’s collaborative approach.

Representing beneficiaries of the patients’ waiting area project at Kidodi Health Centre, Dr Siriana Madumla said the materials handed over by the Company would play a critical role in accelerating completion of the facility, which is expected to serve many people in surrounding communities.

The donation of 150 tree seedlings further demonstrates Kilombero Sugar’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the promotion of greener and healthier communities.