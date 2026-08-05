Kilombero Sugar boosts Tanzania’s journey towards self-sufficiency

Morogoro. The commissioning of Kilombero Sugar Company Limited’s (KSCL) K4 Factory has marked a major milestone in Tanzania’s efforts to increase domestic sugar production and advance towards sugar self-sufficiency.

With the 2026/27 production season underway, the K4 Factory is expected to significantly increase the company’s production capacity, improve the availability of locally produced sugar and support the Government’s efforts to reduce reliance on sugar imports.

Speaking during the ongoing Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition in Morogoro, Kilombero Sugar Commercial and Supply Chain Director, Mr Fimbo Butallah, said the company continues to make strategic investments aimed at strengthening production capacity, improving efficiency and creating lasting value across Tanzania’s sugar industry and agricultural sector.

He said the commissioning of K4 Factory represents a significant milestone in Kilombero Sugar’s growth journey, supporting increased sugar production while creating more opportunities for sugarcane outgrowers and surrounding communities.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to expanding local production through modern technology and operational excellence to meet the growing demand for sugar in Tanzania. Equally important, it has created greater opportunities for sugarcane outgrowers by increasing demand for cane, stimulating economic activity and improving livelihoods within communities surrounding our operations,” Mr Butallah said.

He added that through its participation in the Nane Nane Exhibition, Kilombero Sugar is showcasing its flagship Bwana Sukari brand, giving farmers, consumers and other stakeholders an opportunity to learn more about the quality, reliability and different packaging options available.

Mr Butallah said the exhibition provides an important platform for strengthening partnerships with farmers and stakeholders while demonstrating the company’s contribution to agricultural transformation and economic growth

“The success of Kilombero Sugar is intrinsically linked to the success of our farmers. Our presence at Nane Nane goes beyond showcasing our products; it is an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, listen to our stakeholders and demonstrate the role we continue to play in driving agricultural development and empowering farming communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Sugar Board Monitoring and Certification Manager, Mr Bahati Hakimu, commended Kilombero Sugar for its continued investment in expanding local sugar production and strengthening collaboration with sugarcane outgrowers.