Know your boundaries, Samia warns Ministers

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued a stern warning to ministers and reminded them of their boundaries.

The president reminded ministers not to over-step authority, know their limits and boundaries, and to also honour the oath of office, on top of adhering to the constitution.

She was speaking at State House Dar es Salaam on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony following last night's mini-cabinet reshuffle.

Samia also reminded ministers to keep state secrets, and if they are to reveal the secrets, they should know how to navigate the repercussions.

“You should know the limits, this country has authority, the authority you have been given has its limits, when you want to cross the limits you must get the permission of a higher authority.

She added: Also, you have to keep a secret, when you want to reveal it, know how to do so. Whether the secret has been said in the Revolutionary Council, or you were called told that is a secret. If you want to say it or act on it, know how to act on it," she stressed.

She also warned them on accountability, urging them to stand by the decisions they make, and not distance themselves by saying that they made the decisions because they were told to do so by top authorities.

“What is decided by the government is yours as a minister, and you should carry it and work for it as you have been directed. You can't say I was directed this way but I didn't want this but I had to do this because I was directed, you can't give up,” she said.

Samia also reminded ministers to honour their oath of office and to defend the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The warning comes amid speculations on reasons for dropping some minister(s) who held crucial portfolios.