Kunduchi residents to benefit from Yas and Mixx services through new store

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications Company Yas Tanzania has expanded access to digital and financial services following the official launch of a new Yas Store in Kunduchi, Dar es Salaam, in a move aimed at bringing essential services closer to communities and accelerating Tanzania’s digital transformation agenda.

Speaking during the launch event in Dar es Salaam recently, Yas’ Director of Customer Experience and Operations, Ms. Mwangaza Matotola, said the new outlet will improve access to a wide range of Yas and Mixx services for residents of Kunduchi and surrounding areas at a time when demand for digital connectivity and financial solutions continues to rise across the country.

He noted that Kunduchi is among the rapidly growing economic and residential areas in Dar es Salaam, with many residents increasingly relying on digital services for business activities, education, and self-employment opportunities.

“We understand the importance of reaching people where they are. Through this store, our customers will be able to access all services conveniently under one roof,” said Matotola.

Matotola added that Yas’ continued investment in telecommunications infrastructure is already delivering tangible benefits to millions of Tanzanians. The company has invested more than TZS 1 trillion to strengthen its network nationwide, including the construction of over 4,800 towers and the expansion of its 4G and 5G networks, which now serve more than 31 million customers across the country.

According to her, the investment is helping unlock new opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs, and students by making digital services more accessible and improving efficiency in their daily activities.

“Technology is no longer a luxury; it is now an essential part of our lives. As we strengthen communication services, we are helping businesses grow, enabling young people to earn through digital platforms, supporting students to access education more easily, and keeping families connected without barriers,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Mixx’s Operations Director, Mr. Arnold Ngarashi, said that Mixx recognizes the growing role of financial services in Tanzanians’ daily lives, from small-scale traders to self-employed youth.

“Through the opening of this store here in Kunduchi, we are focused on making Mixx services more accessible and enabling residents to carry out transactions more conveniently and efficiently,” said Ngarashi.

He added that Mixx will continue to provide digital financial solutions that help citizens grow their businesses, save money, make payments, and transfer funds with ease, while also advancing financial inclusion in Tanzania.

As part of the expansion, Yas also encouraged residents to use the newly launched Yas App, designed to simplify access to the company’s services digitally while offering customers various in-app rewards and benefits.

Kunduchi residents who attended the launch welcomed the new store, saying it would reduce the need to travel long distances to access communication and financial services. They expressed optimism that the investment would stimulate local business activity and improve access to essential services within the area.