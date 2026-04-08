Latra extends consultations on transport fares amid fuel price volatility

Dar es Salaam. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has extended by two weeks the period for receiving views from transport stakeholders on fare reviews following the fuel price increase that took effect on April 1, 2026.

On that date, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced a rise in fuel prices, attributed to the ongoing global conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026.

The conflict has disrupted global crude oil production and transportation, particularly following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage through which around 20 percent of the world’s oil supply is transported.

Additionally, attacks on oil wells, storage facilities, and refineries have directly affected Tanzania, which relies heavily on imported fuel.

This situation has driven up transport costs, partly due to a shortage of vessels available to ship petroleum products.

According to Latra Director General, Dr Habibu Suluo, recent reports indicate that fuel prices have started to decline, and once the stakeholder consultation process is complete, the authority will have a clearer picture of the situation.

Dr Suluo made the remarks on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, during a meeting organised by the authority to gather views from transport stakeholders following the fuel price increase.

He added that even after the meeting conclusion, Latra will continue to receive submissions until April 21, allowing those unable to attend to present their proposals via email.

Dr Suluo further revealed that a high-level government meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Dodoma to deliberate on measures to ensure continuity of transport services.

He emphasised that despite the ongoing challenges in the Middle East and global efforts to address the crisis, Tanzania cannot afford to remain idle.

“Today, we do not have definitive answers; we are here to listen, because you are the ones operating on the ground to ensure your businesses survive. We must receive your views and determine the way forward, particularly for transport operators and workers in this sector,” he said.

Opening the meeting, the Assistant Director of Roads at the Ministry of Transport, Mr Andrew Magombana, said the government is committed to listening and analysing the situation to reach a shared understanding on the best course of action.