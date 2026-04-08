Samia orders fuel use cuts amid global shocks

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed government institutions to immediately reduce fuel consumption, citing ongoing global shocks that continue to disrupt energy markets and drive up prices.

Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony at State House on Wednesday, April8, 2026, the President said tensions affecting key oil supply routes had forced countries worldwide to adopt strict energy-saving measures, with some already experiencing shortages.

“There are countries that have allowed people to work from home to reduce travel. Others have significantly cut fuel consumption and are experiencing shortages,” she said, noting that although global shipping had shown signs of improvement, uncertainty remained.

“We woke up today to some encouraging news… vessels are beginning to pass through, giving us hope that shipments will continue… I have also observed that fuel prices have slightly declined,” she added.

Despite the slight drop, President Hassan warned that the situation remains fragile and requires proactive domestic measures.

“Within government, fuel consumption is high due to the number of vehicles and frequent travel; I urge you to begin reducing energy use,” she said.

She announced immediate measures within her office, including reducing the size of official convoys.

“My convoy will consist of my vehicle, the police escort and a backup vehicle; all other officials will travel together in a bus so that we reduce fuel consumption,” she said, urging public institutions to adopt similar steps.

The President also cautioned traders against exploiting the situation by raising prices of goods already in stock.

“This situation should not be used as an opportunity to raise prices beyond what is justified,” she said, while acknowledging that some increases would be unavoidable for imported goods affected by global disruptions.

“Citizens should understand that some goods arriving during this period have been affected by these disruptions and prices will rise,” she said.

She reassured the public that Tanzania remains stable and has sufficient fuel reserves to withstand short-term shocks.

“Citizens should remain calm and patient; as leaders, we continue to engage others so that these conflicts come to an end. We are in a stable position and have sufficient stock for three months,” she said.

At the same event, President Hassan swore in Palamagamba Kabudi as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Co-ordination and Persons with Disabilities), citing his experience and understanding of national affairs.

The appointment follows a recent Cabinet reshuffle in which Prof Kabudi replaced the late William Lukuvi.

The President said the role requires strong leadership to enhance coordination across government.

“No society can function well without a senior figure; therefore, it was necessary to find someone knowledgeable and experienced to take up this position,” she said.

She commended Prof Kabudi’s record in public service, including his recent role in her office, and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver.

“We have identified our senior figure here as Kabudi… I sincerely thank you for the work you have done,” she said.

President Hassan added that the office he assumes is central to implementing the national development vision and requires close coordination across sectors.

She noted that while Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka oversees technical coordination, senior leadership is needed to reinforce oversight.

“We need a voice of maturity and depth, and Professor Kabudi possesses those qualities… more is added where there is capacity,” she said.