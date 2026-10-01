Makalla assures IPU Secretary General of Arusha’s readiness

Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla (second right) poses for a picture with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Ambassador Anda Cristina Filip (second left) ahead of the 153rd IPU Assembly, which will be officially opened by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC). At right is Tanzania’s Ambassador responsible for the IPU Geneva Desk, Dr Hoyce Temu. PHOTO | COURTESY
By
The Citizen Reporter
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Mwananchi Communications Limited