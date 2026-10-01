Makalla assures IPU Secretary General of Arusha’s readiness

Arusha. Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla has assured the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General, Ambassador Anda Cristina Filip that the region is ready to host the 153rd IPU Assembly, with preparations for the event completed.

The assembly, which will be held in Tanzania for the first time, is scheduled to begin on October 5, 2026, at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

Speaking on Thursday, October 1, 2026, when he met Ambassador Filip at his office in Arusha, Mr Makalla said the region had been preparing for the assembly for an extended period, with security given priority.

He said various institutions had continued working together to ensure the assembly was conducted successfully and concluded smoothly.

“Our preparations have been ongoing for a long time, and security remains one of our top priorities. Various institutions have continued to collaborate to ensure the assembly is successfully held and concluded,” he said.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla hosts Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Ambassador Anda Cristina Filip and other officials during a meeting to discuss preparations for the 153rd IPU Assembly, scheduled to begin at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday, October 5, 2026. PHOTO | COURTESY

Ambassador Filip thanked Mr Makalla for the warm reception and cooperation extended by the region, while commending the preparations made ahead of the high-profile parliamentary gathering.

"The assembly is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants from 183 IPU member parliaments, including 65 Speakers from parliaments around the world," she said.

Ms Filip said the meeting would discuss a range of international issues, including the leadership of the IPU and the election of a new president following the completion of Dr Tulia Ackson’s three-year term.

She also expressed optimism that the assembly would be successful and provide participants with an opportunity to experience Tanzania’s tourism attractions.

The 153rd IPU Assembly is scheduled to run from October 5 to 9 at the AICC in Arusha.

The meeting will bring together parliamentarians and other participants from IPU member parliaments for discussions on governance, parliamentary cooperation and other international issues.

Tanzania’s hosting of the assembly is expected to place Arusha at the centre of international parliamentary diplomacy during the five-day meeting.