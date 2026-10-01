Tanzania, Uganda advance refined oil infrastructure project in Tanga

Tanga. Tanzania and Uganda have moved closer to developing infrastructure for receiving, storing and transporting refined petroleum products at Chongoleani in Tanga after a joint technical committee handed over the proposed project site to a consultant.

The joint committee between the two countries handed over the site to Worley Consulting Group Limited, which will undertake preliminary feasibility studies for the planned infrastructure.

The studies will include soil testing, environmental assessments and preliminary designs for the facilities, according to a statement issued on Thursday October 01, 2026.

The project is part of an agreement between Tanzania and Uganda to develop strategic energy projects and is expected to add value to crude oil transported through the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The planned infrastructure is also expected to help reduce reliance on imported refined petroleum products, strengthen fuel supply security and expand business opportunities across East Africa.

Speaking about the project, Ministry of Energy Assistant Commissioner for Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Grace Mwakasege said the development was strategic and could strengthen Tanga's position as an oil and gas hub in the region.

She said the project would contribute to expanding petroleum-related activities and strengthening the role of Tanga in the regional energy sector.

“This is a strategic project that is expected to contribute to making Tanga an important hub for oil and gas activities in the East African region,” Ms Mwakasege said.

Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Assistant Commissioner Geofrey Ogwang said the partnership would create employment opportunities, facilitate technology transfer and stimulate economic activity among residents of Chongoleani and Tanga.

“This cooperation will open up opportunities for employment, technology transfer and increased economic activities for the people of Chongoleani and Tanga at large,” Mr Ogwang said.