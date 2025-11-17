Malawi's Chakwera named Commonwealth envoy to guide Tanzania’s reconciliation talks

Dar es Salaam. The Commonwealth has appointed former Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, as Special Envoy to Tanzania, tasking him with leading efforts to ease political tensions and support the launch of a national dialogue following the country’s disputed electoral period.

The appointment was announced on Monday by Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey, who said Dr Chakwera would undertake a four-day mission to Tanzania from 18 to 21 November as part of the organisation’s Good Offices mandate.

According to a statement issued by the Commonwealth Secretariat, Dr Chakwera will hold broad consultations with government officials, political party leaders, civil society groups, religious and traditional leaders and diplomatic representatives. The engagement aims to create a platform for inclusive talks on reconciliation, governance reforms and long-term national stability.

Secretary-General Botchwey said Dr Chakwera’s statesmanship and familiarity with regional and democratic processes made him well suited for the role.

“Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s experience and leadership will be important in supporting constructive dialogue among all stakeholders and I am confident it will contribute to peace and stability for the people of Tanzania, grounded in the Commonwealth’s shared values of inclusion, justice, and accountable governance,” she said.

Dr Chakwera, who completed his presidential term in Malawi earlier this year, said he accepted the appointment with “deep humility,” noting his proximity to Tanzania and his long-standing interest in the country’s political developments.

“As an African from a neighbouring country who has followed the situation in Tanzania closely, I am deeply honoured by this invitation to serve as Special Envoy,” he said.

“I am fully committed to supporting inclusive dialogue that upholds democratic principles and strengthens the rule of law.”

Dr Chakwera will be accompanied by Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General, Prof Luis Franceschi, who oversees governance and peace-building initiatives within the organisation. Findings from the mission will inform future actions by the Commonwealth under its Good Offices framework, which allows the Secretary-General to engage discreetly in conflict prevention and resolution.

The intervention comes weeks after the Commonwealth expressed concern over political tensions and reported grievances following the 2025 general election, urging all parties to embrace dialogue and lawful mechanisms to address disputes.